 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: A story about telling a story

  • 0
absence1

“The Presence of Absence” by Simon Van Booy; David R. Godine, 184 pages, $24.95.

To call a writer prolific can be to damn them with faint praise, but Simon Van Booy is without a doubt prolific — prolific, though, in the positive sense of being marked by abundant inventiveness or productivity.

The author of 15 books, including 2021’s “Night Came With Many Stars,” two novels for children, and three anthologies of philosophy, Van Booy was raised in rural Wales and the Oxfordshire countryside and currently lives in New York, where his latest book is set.

In “The Presence of Absence,” his fifth novel for adults, the main character, Max Little, is also an author and also a prolific one, still relatively young, lying in a Manhattan hospital and dying of an incurable disease, realizing painfully that “everything I’ve written was child’s play — actually, not as wise, because children know they’re playing.”

People are also reading…

The book opens with a self-referential prologue in which Van Booy positions himself as the Little fan chosen by the dead writer’s widow, Hadley, to help arrange for the posthumous publication of the “small journal of his last days” that was “too fragmented in its original form” to make sense on its own. Instead, says Van Booy’s fictional version of himself, he, Hadley, and the late Little’s publisher Sipsworth House decided that Van Booy would incorporate those fragments “into a novel that I would write and publish under my own name with an introduction explaining the circumstances of our collaboration.”

Brief, formally playful, and fable-esque, the subsequent highly self-aware text is divided into two sections. The first, “In Vivo” takes these fragments from 27 — which opens, “Most readers expect some crisis in a story’s first pages” — in reverse order down to 1, at which point the text disintegrates, just as the life of Little has been doing all along: “Wait/I hear something/voices/shuffling/jst byond the dorr // ggadfley vaREN // WES hal // HA ?? ha.”

The second, “Ex Vivo,” subtitled “Sotto Voce,” pushes the ludic possibilities of words and syntax even further, experimenting with white space and the field of the page, as well as point of view.

This unusual and relentlessly self-reflexive approach allows Van Booy to tell not only the story of the doomed Little, but also to tell the bigger story of how stories are told — their inherently incomplete yet collaborative nature. As Little explains, “Through the act of reading this novel, it’s actually you telling the story” because “when you see words, what’s imagined comes from your experience of life, not mine.”

In addition to referring to itself, Little’s text also refers to such literary figures as Shakespeare and Ibsen, as well as such pop culture artifacts as “The A-Team” and “Knight Rider,” as he reflects on both his literary career and his childhood.

If you don’t just like reading, but reading about reading — how “words are communal yet bring material order through spiritual separation” — then this is the book for you.

Kathleen Rooney is the author, most recently, of the novel “Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey.” Her poetry collection “Where Are the Snows,” winner of the X.J. Kennedy Prize, was published earlier this year by Texas Review Press.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: A 'wunnerful' read on Welk

Review: A 'wunnerful' read on Welk

“Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory, and Prairie Troubadours” by Christopher Vondracek, South Dakota Historical Society Press, 260 pages, $24.95…

Mary McNamara: Pamela Anderson is a bad-ass, wrapped in an enigma inside a bombshell

Mary McNamara: Pamela Anderson is a bad-ass, wrapped in an enigma inside a bombshell

If you're planning to write a memoir any time soon, you might want to contact a documentary filmmaker first. Following in the narrative-seizing steps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who chased the Netflix documentary series "Harry & Meghan" with Harry's memoir "Spare," Pamela Anderson has scheduled a simultaneous release of her book, "Love, Pamela" and a Netflix doc, "Pamela, A Love Story." ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2023, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Cabinet of Dr. Leng" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand ...

Have camera, will travel: A Chicago taxi driver took pictures of his passengers for years. His new book is titled ‘Fares’

Have camera, will travel: A Chicago taxi driver took pictures of his passengers for years. His new book is titled ‘Fares’

CHICAGO — The Checker taxi garage was a massive place, just to the north of North Avenue and stretching from Wells Street west to North Park Avenue. It was a wild and busy and noisy place, a human beehive. Allan Lee Koss was in and out of there hundreds, likely thousands, of times. He drove for Checker from 1977 to 1988. He drove nights and, for him, it was a good job. And why not? If memory ...

Behind-the-scenes drama almost derailed Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford’s classic ‘The Way We Were’

Behind-the-scenes drama almost derailed Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford’s classic ‘The Way We Were’

“The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen” by Robert Hofler; Citadel (304 pages, $28) ——— It was a movie nobody liked making. The producer worried it cost too much, yet the director felt he was spending too little. The leading man called the script “a piece of junk,” and the leading lady complained her best scenes were cut. Even ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2023, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown 2. Hell Bent. ...

Review: 'Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,' by Benjamin Stevenson

Review: 'Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,' by Benjamin Stevenson

Books in brief "Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone" by Benjamin Stevenson; Mariner Books (384 pages, $28.99) ——— You know the kind of mystery where the explanation comes pouring out at the end in great detail and you, the reader, gnash your teeth because there was no way on Earth you could have solved it because you didn't have all of the facts? Well, Benjamin Stevenson's narrator, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Sam Smith was spat at in the street after changing their pronouns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News