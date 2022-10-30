 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book Review

Review: A shaky take on celebrity

killinglegends

“Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Press, 289 pages, $30.

“Killing the Legends” is the 12th entry in the popular series by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, which has resulted in 18 million book sales. The first half-dozen were excellent additions to American readers’ pop history libraries.

As this reviewer observed in his summaries in this space of “Killing Crazy Horse” and “Killing the Mob” (Oct. 18, 2020 and June 13, 2021), the authors have struggled to justify their more recent titular “killings.”

“Legends” is the latest example of this trend.

The three iconic individuals featured on the cover, John Lennon, Elvis Presley, and Muhammad Ali, plus the series’ reputation guarantees the book will be a best-seller. Nevertheless, the strands of fate connecting the three men seem as evanescent as gossamer.

Although Presley met both Lennon and Ali, there is no evidence that Ali took much interest in the Beatles or vice versa. Indeed, the premise for comparing these three seems to be as thin as the reviewer’s hair.

Positing the book’s conclusion upon the fact that its subjects’ flaws were to allow their respective Svengalis, Yoko Ono, Col. Tom Parker, and Herbert Muhammad, to control their lives is as arbitrary as implying that their wealth, social privilege or personal dearth of self-control caused their demises.

This book seems to pander to the public’s voyeurism surrounding fame and seemingly insatiable fixation on the private lives of celebrities. It will appeal to readers who desire a dollop of schadenfreude to dim the glamor of success.

Although all three men excelled in their respective fields, their personal excesses resulted in the pall of gloom which surrounded the end of their lives.

While the book is filled with the usual footnotes of random, arcane trivia and eight pages of glossy, unfamiliar photos of the icons, the reader is left with the vague sensation that the true characters of the legends remain shrouded.

While previous books have had generous bibliographies, this one has none and the research appears to have been gleaned from internet searches. For example, the assertion that Elvis’s frequent sunglass wearing was a treatment for his glaucoma is a falsehood. A brief search would reveal sunglasses have no relationship to lowering high intraocular pressure.

Presley’s life, which is featured most prominently, shows that the concert he gave at Lincoln’s long-closed and soon-to-be demolished Pershing Auditorium on June 20, 1977, occurred only two scant months prior to his demise in the bathroom at Graceland, his home in Memphis.

In summary, this book contains the familiar, easily legible print, short chapters and frequent breaks in the narrative which make ideal episodic reading. It would make a perfect companion at an airport or, with apologies to the King, beside the commode.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who regrets missing Presley’s final appearance at Pershing.

