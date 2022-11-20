Review: A rich start to the story

“The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy, Alfred A.Knopf, 400 pages, $30.

Cormac McCarthy is one of America’s, and this reviewer’s, favorite novelists. The 89-year-old writer has finally published a new novel following the 16-year hiatus since his last work, the Pulitzer prize-winning book, “The Road.” Unfortunately, this review, like his book, “The Passenger,” will be incomplete.

Rather than choosing to unveil a massive 600-page opus, the author and publisher have elected to release two linked volumes separated by a two-month interval. After the reviewer finishes the second volume, “Stella Maris,” a follow-up review should appear by year’s end.

Without revealing any meaningful spoilers, the reviewer will warn readers that the identity of the “passenger” missing from the submerged wreckage of a jet beneath the waters of the Gulf of Mexico remains unknown. The reader will also not discover that Stella Maris is a sanitorium in Wisconsin until Page 320. Presumably, the author will be able to fit the missing pieces of the book’s jigsaw puzzle into the second volume.

Meanwhile readers should simply enjoy the dizzying ride along the book’s convoluted course. McCarthy’s prose is always striking but the abrupt transitions in locations, time frames, and subjects demand careful attention.

As in his other works, an aura of impending doom pervades his universe. The author has no peer in describing forlorn and desolate landscapes, the interior of abandoned farmhouses or dilapidated trailers and cheap motel rooms. As usual, his flawed and eccentric secondary characters will linger in the mind.

Basically, this volume introduces the guilt-riddled, incestuous, love relationship between two genius siblings, Bobby Western and his beautiful younger sister, Alicia. Adding further to their mutual angst, their father was one of the developers of the bomb which destroyed Hiroshima.

Bobby is a salvage diver pursued and persecuted by shadowy government entities for discovering the unreported, sunken crash site. Alicia is a suicidal schizophrenic. If the above paragraph does not discourage the casual reader, then prepare to discover McCarthy’s murky world. Stylistically, Bobby’s plot could have been conceived by Faulkner and composed by Hemingway. In contrast, Alicia’s sections, which consist of interior dialogues with phantasmagoric figures, seem to have been written by Robin Williams during his most manic phase.

In addition to lengthy digressions on weighty topics like quantum physics, the ballistics of John Kennedy’s assassination and the existence of God, random bits of information are sprinkled in, such as the fact that no hummingbirds are native to Europe and that the Platte River can be crossed at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

In the companion book, this acclaimed author should, hopefully, be able to weave the many disparate threads in the story into a cohesive tapestry.