Review: A reminder of courage

“Churchill’s Band of Brothers: WWII’s Most Daring D-Day Mission and the Hunt to Take Down Hitler’s Fugitive War Criminals” by Damien Lewis, Citadel Press, 410 pages, $27.

True tales of the heroism and atrocities encountered in World War II have a lingering fascination for individuals like this reviewer who were born during that conflict. Books examining the motivations and personalities of a small group of soldiers engaged in a dangerous wartime mission inevitably attract readers who believe history does shape human behavior.

Stephan Ambrose’s “Band of Brothers” and Hampton Sides' “Ghost Soldiers” are examples of this genre. Ambrose follows a company of the 101st Airborne through Europe, and Sides relates a rescue mission behind Japanese lines in the Philippines. “Churchill’s Band of Brothers” by Damien Lewis presents a similar format from the viewpoint of one of the United States’ allies.

Lewis, a military historian and author of a dozen World War II books who resides in London, uses diaries, memoirs and unpublished files from his National Archives to chronicle the secret exploits of the British Special Air Service. These specially trained troops carried out clandestine missions against the Axis enemy forces. Winston Churchill had purposely formed the SAS to initiate a “reign of terror” behind enemy lines.