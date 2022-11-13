 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: A powerful performance

  • 0
whalebone

"The Whalebone Theatre" by Joanna Quinn; Alfred A. Knopf, 576 pages, $29.

One stormy night in March 1928, 12-year-old Cristabel Seagrave ventures out of Chilcombe, her family's Dorset manor — an "aching old house beneath the rook-filled trees" — and discovers a dead whale washed up on the beach. The next morning, she shows it to her half-sister Flossie and her cousin Digby, who are equally awestruck.

The three children devise plans to examine and exhibit the creature. In the end, and true to form, Cristabel comes up with the bolder, more unconventional idea of building an open-air theater from the whale's ribcage.

This outlandish proposal becomes a reality. The creative children, who act out scenes with sock puppets against cardboard backdrops in their attic, are soon performing in amateur productions of "The Iliad" and "The Tempest" in their Whalebone Theatre.

People are also reading…

They are not alone on their stage. Cristabel enlists the help of everyone on the Chilcombe estate, from her icily aloof stepmother Rosalind, to inquisitive kitchen maid Maudie, to Russian artist Taras and his bohemian entourage.

The ragbag theater company wows the public and the press throughout the 1930s. But then war breaks out, disrupting the lives of everyone at Chilcombe. Cristabel's playacting skills are tested when she is recruited as an undercover agent and parachuted into occupied France to help Resistance fighters. But during a debrief, she learns that Digby, on a separate secret mission, is missing. Can she track him down while simultaneously trying to evade capture and stay alive?

Most first novels that clock in at nearly 600 pages smack of self-indulgence on the author's part and prove a slog for the reader. In contrast, Joanna Quinn's epic debut is an immersive, capacious delight. Quinn, who teaches creative writing and lives on the Dorset coast, excels with the nuts and bolts of her craft — characterization, pace, plotting, and well calibrated humor and suspense — and brilliantly depicts the rugged beauty of her county "on the crumbling bottom edge of England."

Quinn takes a risk by serving up two markedly different halves — the first mapping an idiosyncratic childhood, the second chronicling wartime danger and adventure. But Cristabel, who emerges from the book's bustling cast to be its main protagonist, provides the necessary link. We follow her, and indeed champion her, as she makes the transition from young imaginative girl to gutsy indomitable heroine. Her exploits in France, which bring to mind Sebastian Faulks' novel "Charlotte Gray," are charged with thrills and pathos. Here, in particular, the pages fly by.

Quinn makes sure the other characters around Cristabel are just as vividly delineated. Notable presences include her starchy father, Jasper; her dashing daredevil uncle Willoughby, and Land Army girl Flossie, who falls for Hans, a German prisoner of war. Cristabel's lucklessness in love renders her all the more endearing.

"The Whalebone Theatre" is a supremely accomplished feat of storytelling. After ending on a dramatic high, Quinn leaves her readers eagerly anticipating her next act.

Malcolm Forbes has written for the Times Literary Supplement, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. He lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

In her new book, "In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press," Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of Mexican reporter Regina Martinez in April 2012 in the state of Veracruz. Corcoran investigates who’s behind the death of Martinez and what’s behind the cover-up. At the time of the murder, Corcoran was the Associated Press’ bureau chief ...

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Don't Miss "Desert Star" by Michael Connelly; Little, Brown and Company (400 pages, $29) ——— "Desert Star" feels like a swan song for detective Harry Bosch, the protagonist of 25 Michael Connelly novels (depending on how you count them). But, since every book concludes with Bosch quitting the LAPD or abandoning his subsequent private practice or annoying some criminal or legal kingpin, the ...

Review: 'Dr. No,' by Percival Everett

Review: 'Dr. No,' by Percival Everett

FICTION: A witty, possibly insane billionaire is out for revenge in the latest satire from this Pulitzer finalist. "Dr. No" by Percival Everett; Graywolf Press (232 pages, $16) ——— Popular culture's endless appetite for superhero content defies the painfully obvious: There are no flying humanoid aliens or radiation-infected teenagers available to bail humanity out of what often feels like ...

10 must-read paperbacks this November

10 must-read paperbacks this November

Paperback Picks is back — now a once-a-month compilation. Here are 10 great books just out in paperback; some of which I've read and enjoyed, and some I can't wait to get to. Happy fall reading! "Fledgling" by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central Publishing, $16.99). Butler, who died in 2006 (and lived in the Seattle area during her last years), was a pioneering Black female writer in science ...

Review: 'How It Went,' by Wendell Berry

Review: 'How It Went,' by Wendell Berry

FICTION: In the novel "How it Went," an American literary legend explores a familiar theme — what is lost when small agrarian communities fade and fold. "How it Went" by Wendell Berry; Counterpoint Press (256 pages, $26) ——— Over his long life, Wendell Berry, now 88, has composed a steady stream of remarkable essays, novels and poems celebrating traditional American agrarian practices and ...

Review: 'The Song of the Cell,' by Siddhartha Mukherjee

Review: 'The Song of the Cell,' by Siddhartha Mukherjee

NONFICTION: A Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and physician returns with a sweeping, erudite story of cells, the basic unit of all life. "The Song of the Cell" by Siddhartha Mukherjee; Scribner (473 pages, $32.50) ——— Rhodes Scholar, renowned oncologist, contributor to the New Yorker and the New York Times. Author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Emperor of All Maladies" and bestselling "The ...

Laurie Hertzel: Striking a balance, over time

How do we choose the books to be reviewed? Look at all this lovely nonfiction. A reader sent me an email, with a complaint and a suggestion. "Your constant preference for reviewing fiction in Sunday's Star-Tribune baffles me. There are many readers who enjoy the many biographies, histories, contemporary affairs, et. al. that are printed on a regular basis, but you seem to continually favor ...

Dennis Lehane is back with a vengeance, and her name is Mary Pat

Dennis Lehane is back with a vengeance, and her name is Mary Pat

"Small Mercies" by Dennis Lehane; Harper (320 pages, $28.99) ——— Starting with “A Drink Before the War” in 1994, Boston-born writer Dennis Lehane turned out 13 searing and irresistible novels that rocketed him into the top ranks of crime fiction writers. Five of them — “Mystic River,” “Shutter Island,” “Gone Baby Gone,” “Live by Night” and “The Drop” — became movies. And, it seems, the show ...

Why Quentin Tarantino will never make a Marvel film: 'I'm not looking for a job'

Why Quentin Tarantino will never make a Marvel film: 'I'm not looking for a job'

LOS ANGELES — Quentin Tarantino is brewing some coffee and it is, as Samuel L. Jackson's "Pulp Fiction" hit man would enthuse, "some serious gourmet s—," served up in a mug bearing the logo of his podcast "Video Archives," named after the famed Manhattan Beach video store where Tarantino worked in his early 20s before becoming a filmmaker. We're settling into the library of Tarantino's ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Good Night Oppy”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News