Book Review

Review: A new look at Watergate

“Watergate: A New History” by Garrett M. Graff, Avid Reader Press, 793 pages, $35.

Readers fatigued by the partisan vitriol which characterizes national politics will find Garrett Graff’s voluminous new book, “Watergate: A New History,” a road map of how our country arrived at such a sorry state. A half-century ago, citizens were mesmerized by the media’s attention to a scandal involving the highest echelons of executive power and the most respected sources of national security, the FBI and CIA.

The whole sordid exposé of government corruption became known as “Watergate” after an aborted burglary in a posh Washington office/apartment complex was discovered. Exactly who had sent the Keystone Kops assortment of perpetrators or what they were trying to accomplish has never been established.

This meticulously researched and documented book should now become the definitive source for those who wish to dive into the cesspool of deceit, intrigue and criminal behavior that were associated with the seemingly innocuous break-in and the cover-up. The scandal ultimately resulted in the resignation of our 37th president.

Richard M. Nixon had been elected for his second term in 1972 by a huge majority of voters. By 1974 he had left his office in disgrace to avoid impeachment. He never seemed to comprehend the character deficiencies which doomed his legacy. He was later pardoned by his non-elected vice-president, Gerald Ford (who had been born as Leslie King Jr. in Omaha).

The impact of Watergate in affecting the public’s perception of the presidency remains significant and to the present day continues to cast doubt on the veracity of any statement by the chief executive residing in the White House.

Indeed, adding the suffix “-gate” to any noun immediately implies a vast and nefarious conspiracy. Those who make it through this book will understand that “worse than Watergate” is more than a frayed cliché. Many history-impaired readers may be shocked to discover that Richard Nixon was neither impeached nor convicted of any crime despite the abundance of self-generated evidence available.

Readers who lived through the national ordeal will recall the colorful characters involved such as G. Gordon Liddy, Martha Mitchell, Robert Abplanalp, Spiro Agnew, Bebe Rebozo and even George Steinbrenner.

The inclusion of two four-page inserts of black and white photos helps keep the bizarre cast of characters straight. Author Graff, a writer and commentator for the New York Times, Rolling Stone, PBS, and NPR, for the most part avoids displaying his liberal perspective.

He makes a valiant attempt to connect all the disparate threads from the confusing tapestry of multiple investigations, muffled tapes and self-serving memoirs available. His organization of the book makes the 700-plus pages flow seamlessly as the investigators reach their inevitable conclusions.

In summary, this book should be required reading for any citizen with the faintest interest in how the sausage-factory of Washington politics functions and how our country has managed to arrive at today’s dysfunctional impasse. Our present group of politicians should be sent the first copies.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who voted for Richard Nixon in 1968. Nixon responded with a draft notice.

