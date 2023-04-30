“Monumental Controversies: Mount Rushmore, Four Presidents, and the Quest for National Unity” by Harriet F. Senie, Potomac Books, 256 pages, $32.95.

Harriet F. Senie, a professor emerita of art history at CCNY and CUNY Graduate Center, has written a provocative book using the Mount Rushmore National Memorial to examine the message behind our country’s monuments.

By doing so, she reveals aspects of Mount Rushmore’s history and the lives of Presidents Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt that call into question whether the iconic attraction in the Black Hills of South Dakota is a worthy representation of our national ideals.

A monument is a statue, building or structure erected for remembrance of a notable person or event. Like a work of art, its impact depends upon the emotional response elicited in the viewer. The same monument may cause patriotic tears, trigger disgust or serve only as a convenient place for pigeons to perch. The value of any memorial depends upon the ingenuity and skill of its creator and the suitability of the person or event remembered.

Few Nebraskans have not visited or seen photos of the massive sculpture fashioned from a mountain on a site sacred to the Lakota Sioux. Originally conceived as a tourist attraction for South Dakota in 1923, depictions of both pioneer explorers and Native Americans, including both Custer and Chief Red Cloud, were planned. This changed when Gutzon Borglum was hired as sculptor for the project.

Borglum, who was raised in Fremont, Nebraska, proposed the four, 60-foot-tall presidential heads to commemorate the foundation, preservation and continental expansion of the United States.

A grandiose hall of records was also planned, but never completed, after the final head was finished in 1939. Since Borglum was associated with the KKK, Washington and Jefferson were slave holders, Lincoln ignored the Native Americans’ plight, and Roosevelt was branded an imperialist, various groups have protested the Mount Rushmore monument in recent times, and many less-massive memorials have been defaced or destroyed.

Controversies regarding national monuments are not unusual. James Reston Jr.’s book on the Vietnam War Memorial, “A Rift in the Earth” (reviewed in this space Jan. 8, 2018) is an excellent example.

Author Senie’s descriptions of the multiple monuments honoring Rushmore’s four presidents provides additional background for each man including Eero Saarinen’s Gateway Arch in St. Louis, which was originally dedicated to Jefferson.

Finally, the best approach regarding monuments may be to simply admire the artistic merit in each and to let the passage of time decide the political message, which will often change.

Joe Paterno’s hidden statue may reappear in the new Plaza outside Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. The Taliban now charges tourists to visit the site where the 6th century Bamiyan Buddhist statues in Afghanistan were destroyed in 2001.

Percy Bysshe Shelley’s famous 1818 sonnet, “Ozymandias,” featured in television’s “Breaking Bad,” describes the statue of a cruel and arrogant tyrant ultimately left abandoned as “... the lone and level sands stretch far away.”