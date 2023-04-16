“Leo Durocher: Baseball’s Prodigal Son” by Paul Dickson, University of Nebraska Press, 386 pages, $24.95.

Springtime in Nebraska heralds the return of tulips, robins on the front lawn and the beginning of the annual Major League Baseball ritual. To recognize the new season, University of Nebraska Press has released the paperback version of Paul Dickson’s acclaimed 2017 biography of one of baseball’s most controversial characters, Leo “the Lip” Durocher.

The venerable Dickson is the author of 65 nonfiction books, many dealing with the impact of baseball upon America’s past. Durocher, who died in 1991, has receded into the dusty attic of history for newer fans of baseball. This carefully researched book should introduce him to the more recent generations of fans of the sport and elicit memories for those who grew up during baseball’s “golden age” in the 20th century.

Leo Durocher was one of the first sports figures to achieve the “celebrity” status which now is universally prevalent. Though Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb far surpassed his athletic prowess, and Connie Mack his managerial record, no one could approach his capacity to accumulate newspaper headlines.

He provoked strong opinions on whether he was a genius or a jerk. The author has made a commendable effort to separate fact from fiction since Durocher was an inveterate liar who tended to “embellish” his own life story.

Whether hanging with Hollywood elites like Frank Sinatra, George Raft or Danny Kaye, rubbing elbows with known gamblers, or romancing and marrying starlet Laraine Day, who was the third of his four wives, he succeeded in generating publicity for himself.

Durocher’s baseball career began with Ruth’s Yankee “Murderer’s Row,” and he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' “Gas House Gang.” He managed the New York Giants during the 1951 “Miracle of Coogan’s Bluff” playoffs, when Bobby Thomson’s walk-off home run became the “Shot heard ‘round the world”.

During his career his confrontational style and pugnacious attitude toward umpires, journalists, opponents and fans spawned many enemies. He managed both the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs, criticizing and ridiculing both Jackie Robinson and Ernie Banks (see review in this space of “Let’s Play Two” March 3, 2019). His attacks were not racially motivated, however, since he was unbiased with his antagonistic behavior and vituperative tongue.

He was banned from baseball for a year with questionable justification and devised a sophisticated system of sign stealing 70 years before the Houston Astros began using a similar scheme.

It is not surprising that petty individuals such as former baseball commissioner Happy Chandler were able to postpone his induction into baseball’s Hall of Fame until his death as an embittered old man. Hopefully such vilified athletes as Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Pete Rose will escape a similar fate.

In summary, this entertaining and well-documented biography with accompanying vintage photos will re-introduce a forgotten member of America’s sporting past.