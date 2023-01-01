Review: A lesson from history

“American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis” by Adam Hochschild, Harper Collins Publishers, 432 pages, $29.99.

A devastating pandemic, soaring inflation, a massive influx of non-English speaking immigrants, widespread media suppression of anti-establishment viewpoints and support for government propaganda and use of federal law-enforcement agencies to enforce the policies of an enfeebled and often absent president may sound familiar to today’s readers. However, all these circumstances existed in the United States more than a century ago.

Adam Hochschild, a respected author, journalist and historian, documents the dark period in United States history from 1917 to 1921 in his latest book, “American Midnight”. The span between the patriotic flush of entering World War I and the economic boom of the “Roaring Twenties” has largely been ignored by popular historians because the pervasive bigotry and societal unrest threatened to make the American dream unobtainable for most citizens.

Weak and unfocused leadership certainly contributed to the uncertainty felt by many Americans as President Woodrow Wilson’s energy was consumed by the quest for his failed League of Nations and, later, by his deteriorating health due to strokes.

His successor, Warren G. Harding, was a bland, compromise candidate who campaigned by remaining on his front porch in Ohio and died in office of a heart attack in 1923. Government bureaucrats, lacking executive guidance, ran amok pandering to Americans’ xenophobia and fear of the Bolshevism which had led to the Russian Revolution in 1918.

The migration of black citizens from the South to Northern factories known as the “Great Migration” resulted in numerous racial confrontations, including lynchings, and the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan. Omaha became the scene of one horrific example in 1919.

This book will introduce readers to heretofore unknown individuals who were well known to citizens of that era but have since lapsed into obscurity. These include socialist, Eugene V. Debs, progressive Wisconsin senator, “Fighting Bob” La Follette, Postmaster General and media censor, Albert Burleson, government mole, Leo Wendell, and failed presidential candidate, Attorney General Mitchell Palmer. Major Gen. Leonard Wood had previously been known to this reviewer only as a stateside army base to avoid, and radical feminists Kate O’Hare, Emma Goldman, and Dr. Marie Equi, were unknown.

The text is enhanced by eight pages of black and white photos, including a particularly gruesome one of the Omaha incident during the “Red Summer” of 1919. Hochschild, with liberal credentials dating from his anti-Vietnam war protests, is a cofounder of the ultra-liberal Mother Jones magazine.

Fortunately, his research is extensive, and he only allows his personal bias to show during a couple of gratuitous references to ex-President Trump in the first and last chapters. His book is recommended to any reader wishing to learn about a grim and neglected time in our nation’s past.