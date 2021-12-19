Review: A journey beneath Jerusalem

Muslims erected the present-day Dome of the Rock on the spot from which the prophet Muhammed ascended to heaven. Empress Helen, the mother of Emperor Constantine, had already identified and marked the sites of Jesus’ crucifixion and burial cave in 327 A.D. All of these venerated structures are found on the area known as the Noble Sanctuary in the “Old City” section of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem was ruled by the Knights Templar of the medieval Crusades and the Ottoman Turks before falling to the British forces during World War I. Following the Allied victory in World War II, in response to the Zionist movement the country of Israel was created as a permanent homeland for Jews. Originally partitioned between Jewish settlers and Palestinian Muslims, twentieth century wars have resulted in the return of the entire city of Jerusalem to the state of modern Israel.

Archeological exploration of the porous limestone beneath the city began during the American Civil War. Mark Twain and Abraham Lincoln both desired to visit the historic sites within the city but only Twain got the opportunity.