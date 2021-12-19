Review: A journey beneath Jerusalem

“Under Jerusalem: The Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City” by Andrew Lawler, Doubleday, 426 pages, $32.50.
Jerusalem is considered a holy city by Christians, Jews and Muslims. Millions of pilgrims visit the city each year to view the areas described in the Bible, the Torah, and the Qur’an and celebrated on the Holy Days of each religion.
“Under Jerusalem” by Andrew Lawler provides a meticulously researched record of the archeological activity, attempting to document the historic events which have occurred in the ancient city. Lawler, who has written for National Geographic, Smithsonian and Archeology magazines, has managed to coherently summarize the complicated history of the venerable city while detailing the myriad attempts of archeologists to provide physical evidence supporting the holy texts of Christianity, Judaism and Islam. His book provides a framework for Jerusalem’s chaotic and violent three millennia of existence.
Jerusalem was originally built by the Judean King David. His son, King Solomon, erected a mighty temple on the site which was destroyed by a Babylonian army six centuries before the birth of Christ. The city was subsequently conquered by Persians, Greeks and Romans before another Judean king, Herod, rebuilt the magnificent temple, which was again destroyed by a Roman army in 70 A.D.
Muslims erected the present-day Dome of the Rock on the spot from which the prophet Muhammed ascended to heaven. Empress Helen, the mother of Emperor Constantine, had already identified and marked the sites of Jesus’ crucifixion and burial cave in 327 A.D. All of these venerated structures are found on the area known as the Noble Sanctuary in the “Old City” section of Jerusalem.
Jerusalem was ruled by the Knights Templar of the medieval Crusades and the Ottoman Turks before falling to the British forces during World War I. Following the Allied victory in World War II, in response to the Zionist movement the country of Israel was created as a permanent homeland for Jews. Originally partitioned between Jewish settlers and Palestinian Muslims, twentieth century wars have resulted in the return of the entire city of Jerusalem to the state of modern Israel.
Archeological exploration of the porous limestone beneath the city began during the American Civil War. Mark Twain and Abraham Lincoln both desired to visit the historic sites within the city but only Twain got the opportunity.
The book details the exploits of a colorful mélange of French, British and Israeli explorers of the nether regions beneath the surface for relics of the City of David, the hidden riches of King Solomon and the missing Ark of the Covenant sought by Indiana Jones.
Since wooden building materials are nonexistent in the region, each century’s new construction was built upon the previous century’s debris. Thus, the ground underneath present-day Jerusalem is a blueprint of the past. Unfortunately, any excavation risks disturbing the structures and people living above, so much of the exploration was completed surreptitiously.
Strife between orthodox and more secular Jews and Muslims over the vast domed spaces, stairways and edifices beneath the city has resulted in bloody confrontations and nearly resulted in derailing the peace accords overseen by President Clinton in 2000.
Author Lawler has sifted through the muddle of religious dogma, nationalistic fervor and commercial interests to uncover the nuggets of truth surrounding today’s Jerusalem. Readers electing to accompany him on his search will be rewarded for their persistence.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who feels believers with sincere faith should not need material evidence of the truth.