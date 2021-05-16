 Skip to main content
Review: A great read, fan or not
Book Review

Review: A great read, fan or not

glory

“Two Sides of Glory: The 1986 Red Sox in Their Own Words” by Erik Sherman, University of Nebraska Press, 253 pages, $29.95.

One of the rewards for finishing a book or attaining old age is the privilege of following a memorable event to its ultimate conclusion. Thirty- five years ago this reviewer sat entranced before a television screen as the Boston Red Sox won the American League playoff with a miraculous comeback and lost the World Series in a horrific collapse. “Two Sides of Glory” by Erik Sherman now provides a satisfying postscript to these unforgettable memories.

Sherman has written other successful baseball books, including one on the 1986 World Series victor, the New York Mets. With his newest book he presents the Boston perspective by interviewing 14 members of the 1986 team. Although the team featured three present members of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the team’s tantalizing failure to win its first World Series since 1918 plunged New England into a gloom that would persist for another 18 years.

The embittered fans found numerous targets for their frustration and several members of the team became their perceived “goats,” most famously the first baseman, Bill Buckner, who made the unfortunate error allowing the winning run in the pivotal Game 6 of the series.

Relievers Calvin Schiraldi and Bob Stanley also did not escape the continued ire of the fans. When Wade Boggs and Roger Clemens finally won World Series rings as members of the New York Yankees they became pariahs in Boston as well.

As the years have flown by, significant members of the team have passed from the scene, including Buckner, sluggers Don Baylor and Dave Henderson, pitcher Tom Seaver and manager John McNamara.

Remaining players who had been fatigued by the continuous analysis of the team’s failure now seem willing to re-examine the impact of the season upon their subsequent lives. Author Sherman demonstrates his skill as a sympathetic interviewer by allowing the players to vent long-suppressed emotions. The resulting interviews will make compelling reading for any reader regardless of team affiliation.

Clemens deals frankly with the allegations of his steroid use, Shiraldi and “Oil Can” Boyd freely admit to alcohol and drug abuse and Buckner’s ultimate reconciliation with Boston fans is movingly documented. Most poignantly, Dwight Evans, the best right fielder not in the Hall of Fame, reveals the tragedy of losing two sons to the rare congenital disease neurofibromatosis, while simultaneously dealing with the grind of professional baseball during his long career.

The section of recent photographs of the interviewees adds a dose of present-day reality to their stories, and the author prominently thanks members of the University of Nebraska Press in his acknowledgements.

In summary, readers do not have to be Red Sox fans to appreciate the unique paths individuals must travel to find inner peace when the highest aspirations of youth are not attained. The admirable candor and flashes of humor exhibited make it difficult to dislike any of these men. As they attest, their families, the friendship of teammates and spiritual faith are infinitely more valuable than any championship trophy.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose disappointment in the 1986 season mysteriously vanished in 2004.

