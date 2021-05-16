Review: A great read, fan or not

As the years have flown by, significant members of the team have passed from the scene, including Buckner, sluggers Don Baylor and Dave Henderson, pitcher Tom Seaver and manager John McNamara.

Remaining players who had been fatigued by the continuous analysis of the team’s failure now seem willing to re-examine the impact of the season upon their subsequent lives. Author Sherman demonstrates his skill as a sympathetic interviewer by allowing the players to vent long-suppressed emotions. The resulting interviews will make compelling reading for any reader regardless of team affiliation.

Clemens deals frankly with the allegations of his steroid use, Shiraldi and “Oil Can” Boyd freely admit to alcohol and drug abuse and Buckner’s ultimate reconciliation with Boston fans is movingly documented. Most poignantly, Dwight Evans, the best right fielder not in the Hall of Fame, reveals the tragedy of losing two sons to the rare congenital disease neurofibromatosis, while simultaneously dealing with the grind of professional baseball during his long career.

The section of recent photographs of the interviewees adds a dose of present-day reality to their stories, and the author prominently thanks members of the University of Nebraska Press in his acknowledgements.

In summary, readers do not have to be Red Sox fans to appreciate the unique paths individuals must travel to find inner peace when the highest aspirations of youth are not attained. The admirable candor and flashes of humor exhibited make it difficult to dislike any of these men. As they attest, their families, the friendship of teammates and spiritual faith are infinitely more valuable than any championship trophy.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose disappointment in the 1986 season mysteriously vanished in 2004.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0