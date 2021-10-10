 Skip to main content
Review: A good story with few insights
Book Review

Review: A good story with few insights

countdown

“Countdown Bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss, Avid Reader Press, 257 pages, $30.

The 20th anniversary of the destruction of the twin World Trade Center towers in New York on 9/11 featured multiple solemn commemorative events. It also inspired the release of Fox News personality Chris Wallace’s second book, “Countdown Bin Laden.” His first book, “Countdown 1945” was reviewed favorably in this space July 5, 2020.

Wallace and his collaborator, Mitch Weiss, seem to be using ex-colleague Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard’s formula for their “Killing” books by choosing a significant historic event to create a best-selling book which is then marketed vigorously.

This book, like those of O’Reilly, employs pithy chapters and easily legible print, skips between multiple characters and locations, and faithfully documents its numerous sources.

Relevant photos are inserted into the prose, although a map of the area involved in the raid would have been helpful. The authors undoubtedly hope to begin a similar “Countdown” series of guaranteed successes. Unfortunately, this book merely left the reviewer with a disappointing sensation of déjà vu.

Since virtually each of the major players in the search and killing of Bin Laden has written his own book, most readers are already familiar with the details. CIA Director Leon Panetta and President Obama should rightfully be commended for proceeding with the politically risky and potentially tragic mission. Wallace also repeats the claim of then-Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, that he reluctantly approved of the raid only because Vice President Biden, who had been on the wrong side of every foreign policy decision during the previous 40 years, had opposed it.

In 2012, the movie, “Zero Dark Thirty,” won a Golden Globe for best movie and the best actress award for Jessica Chastain for her portrayal of a fictional composite young CIA character, “Maya,” who doggedly led the search for Bin Laden. Neither the movie nor Chastain won Academy Awards because of the film’s implied approval of the use of waterboarding to find Bin Laden’s location.

Wallace’s book minimizes mention of this controversial topic and, inexplicably, still refers to “Maya” although the name of the real female CIA operative was “outed” several years ago. Additionally, the emotionally touching description of one of the victims of the 9/11 attack seems superfluous and detracts from the book’s pace.

In summary, readers desiring a rapid review of one of the U.S.’s most successful endeavors in the Middle East will be satisfied. Moral questions such as the justification for entering a sovereign nation without warning to assassinate a single individual are left to the individual reader. However, those searching for new insights and “untold stories” regarding the dangerous mission should consult one of the numerous alternatives.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who, in retrospect, wishes this mission would have marked the end of the War in Afghanistan.

