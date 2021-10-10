Review: A good story with few insights

“Countdown Bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss, Avid Reader Press, 257 pages, $30.

The 20th anniversary of the destruction of the twin World Trade Center towers in New York on 9/11 featured multiple solemn commemorative events. It also inspired the release of Fox News personality Chris Wallace’s second book, “Countdown Bin Laden.” His first book, “Countdown 1945” was reviewed favorably in this space July 5, 2020.

Wallace and his collaborator, Mitch Weiss, seem to be using ex-colleague Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard’s formula for their “Killing” books by choosing a significant historic event to create a best-selling book which is then marketed vigorously.

This book, like those of O’Reilly, employs pithy chapters and easily legible print, skips between multiple characters and locations, and faithfully documents its numerous sources.

Relevant photos are inserted into the prose, although a map of the area involved in the raid would have been helpful. The authors undoubtedly hope to begin a similar “Countdown” series of guaranteed successes. Unfortunately, this book merely left the reviewer with a disappointing sensation of déjà vu.