Review: A good read at the right time

“How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters, Broadside Books, 289 pages, $27.99.

“How I Saved the World” is difficult to review since most readers will undoubtedly have formed their opinions of its merit before turning the first page. Those who watch Fox News have been bombarded with relentless hype by its author, and the book is already a guaranteed best seller.

As a fairly apolitical observer of the national scene who managed to vote for both Hillary and Donald, this reviewer does not wish to alienate any of the regular visitors to this space, so I will provide a handy list of suitable descriptive adjectives of the author for both liberal and conservative readers. Each reader may choose from the following list depending upon his or her political perspective: Smarmy, smug, unctuous, self-deprecatory, sardonic, and unintimidated.