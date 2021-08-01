 Skip to main content
Review: A good read at the right time
Book Review

Review: A good read at the right time

savedcover

“How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters, Broadside Books, 289 pages, $27.99.

“How I Saved the World” is difficult to review since most readers will undoubtedly have formed their opinions of its merit before turning the first page. Those who watch Fox News have been bombarded with relentless hype by its author, and the book is already a guaranteed best seller.

As a fairly apolitical observer of the national scene who managed to vote for both Hillary and Donald, this reviewer does not wish to alienate any of the regular visitors to this space, so I will provide a handy list of suitable descriptive adjectives of the author for both liberal and conservative readers. Each reader may choose from the following list depending upon his or her political perspective: Smarmy, smug, unctuous, self-deprecatory, sardonic, and unintimidated.

The book is a mélange of Watters’ tortuous steps toward his present career as a nationally famous television commentator and personality. Brief sketches of his network colleagues and the numerous bizarre characters he has encountered (including the former president) during his time as an “ambush journalist” on “The O’Reilly Factor” as well as a smattering of his political observations are included. The book’s mood is primarily lighthearted, so do not expect to find any revelations regarding the more controversial aspects of his mentors at Fox. The chapter of Watters’ replies to critical text messages from his extremely liberal mother deserves highlighting.

Readers should realize that Watters’ faux-hubris and rampant egotism are presented with his tongue firmly embedded in his cheek.

The book appeared during a particularly auspicious time frame for the reviewer while Major League baseball was on pause and a two-day interval of only clear liquids was mandated due to an impending colonoscopy. Reading matter was scarce and long periods in a sitting position allowed ample time for reading.

Readers searching for humorous and gossipy insights into the world of cable television, which is, after all, Watters’ world, should enjoy this book. It certainly helped pass a tedious two days for this reviewer. Readers who despise Fox News should probably avoid “How I Saved the World” like the plague to prevent potential apoplexy.

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who managed to survive double colonoscopies unscathed.

