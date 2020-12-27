 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: A fun -- and fast -- read
View Comments
Book Review

Review: A fun -- and fast -- read

{{featured_button_text}}
westheadcover

“The Speed Game: My Fast Times in Basketball” by Paul Westhead, University of Nebraska Press, 187 pages, $29.95.

College basketball fans who were deprived of the “March Madness” of last spring’s NCAA tournament by the pandemic will enjoy Paul Westhead’s new autobiography, “The Speed Game.” Westhead, who is now 81, coached three NCAA teams, most successfully at Loyola Marymount which he took to the “Sweet Sixteen” in 1989 by beating Michigan in the second round, 149-115. That team averaged an incredible 122 points per game for the year.

Westhead is the only coach to have won titles in both the NBA and the WNBA, utilizing the talents of superstars Magic Johnson and Diana Taurasi. During his career he served as head coach of six NBA teams while achieving only sporadic success before moving to a new job.

This short book proceeds at a pace as rapid as the offensive “system” for which Westhead’s teams were famous, aided by a section of black and white photos of the various stages of his long career and by his impressions of the numerous sports personalities he encountered.

A native Philadelphian, Westhead played for Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay at St. Joseph’s University, completed a fellowship at Villanova in English literature and taught a creative writing course as a high school coach. His literary background is obvious, with appropriate quotations from works by William Shakespeare, Henry David Thoreau and Bruce Springsteen scattered among his prose.

Westhead’s coaching skills were honed in Puerto Rico and Japan as he ascended the coaching hierarchy by being hired as the head coach at LaSalle. Eventually he became famous for his “system” of full-court, all-game defensive pressure augmenting an extreme fast-break offense in which players were expected to shoot within the first five seconds of each possession.

The success of such radical theories depended upon finding players who would flourish under conditions which could produce such bizarre statistics as his Denver Nuggets, which once trailed the Phoenix Suns 110-85 at halftime. His star at Loyola Marymount, Hank Gathers, led the NCAA in both scoring and rebounding because of the system.

His NBA title came with the Los Angeles Lakers during Magic Johnson’s rookie season with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as center. Westhead had taken over from head coach Jack McKinney following a freak bicycling accident and the interplay between the former young assistant, the veteran players and owner, Jerry Buss, forms one of the most interesting sections of the book. Equally compelling are the chapters dealing with the tragic, on-court death of his star, Gathers, from a heart arrhythmia just prior to the start of the NCAA tournament.

Generally, this reviewer tends to avoid autobiographies, which sometimes contain self-serving, subjective anecdotes. The reader will have to decide the veracity of Westhead’s claim that he was stalked by two Detroit hitmen hired by one of his Laker players desiring less bench time.

This book should be a welcome distraction as Nebraska basketball supporters nervously await the onset of the dark winter of the Big Ten season.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose father was a high school basketball coach.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book Reviews and News

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will be its own ‘Star Wars’ spinoff series, Disney+ confirms

The “Star Wars” galaxy is still expanding. Disney+ and executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed Monday that the Boba Fett series teased in the season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” will be its own spinoff series, set to premiere in December 2021. A post-credits scene in Friday’s finale introduced “The Book of Boba Fett” after the bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) and assassin Fennec ...

Book Reviews and News

This book about climate change will give you hope

"All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis," edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson; One World (448 pages, $29) Before 2020 collapses under its own weight, it’s worth noting some of the positive things that came out of the year. A book that was published this fall, "All We Can Save," is something that will help us navigate a nerve-wracking ...

Book Reviews and News

George Carlin, Barack Obama and Humphrey Bogart among notable New Yorkers highlighted in book about Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Every neighborhood tells a story. In Greenwich Village, it’s one of artists, activists, and the avant-garde. On the Upper East Side, it’s about privilege, position, and power. Sometimes neighborhoods change and tell new tales. But the old stories, the lore, remain. Jim Mackin’s “Notable New Yorkers of Manhattan’s Upper West Side” collects nearly 600 of them. And they reveal an Upper West Side ...

Book Reviews and News

Book review: ‘Murder in Old Bombay’ a promising start for debut novelist

"Murder in Old Bombay" by Nev March; Minotaur (400 pages, $26.99) ——— The ongoing St. Martin’s Minotaur/Mystery Writers of America First Crime Novel Competition has launched the careers of several solid mystery writers. Author Nev March continues this history of excellence with her absorbing debut “Murder in Old Bombay.” Set in 1892, “Murder in Old Bombay” delivers a gripping look at India’s ...

Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Why Fish Don't Exist,' by Lulu Miller

"Why Fish Don't Exist" by Lulu Miller; Simon & Schuster (240 pages, $26) ——— National Public Radio contributor Lulu Miller charts her rebound from a breakup in a book that is part biography, part murder mystery, part an attempt to figure out what's happening in her own heart. The biography is of taxonomist David Starr Jordan, a hero of hers who inspires the book's title (the argument is that ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Get ready for these grocery trends predicted for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News