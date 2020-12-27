Review: A fun -- and fast -- read

“The Speed Game: My Fast Times in Basketball” by Paul Westhead, University of Nebraska Press, 187 pages, $29.95.
College basketball fans who were deprived of the “March Madness” of last spring’s NCAA tournament by the pandemic will enjoy Paul Westhead’s new autobiography, “The Speed Game.” Westhead, who is now 81, coached three NCAA teams, most successfully at Loyola Marymount which he took to the “Sweet Sixteen” in 1989 by beating Michigan in the second round, 149-115. That team averaged an incredible 122 points per game for the year.
Westhead is the only coach to have won titles in both the NBA and the WNBA, utilizing the talents of superstars Magic Johnson and Diana Taurasi. During his career he served as head coach of six NBA teams while achieving only sporadic success before moving to a new job.
This short book proceeds at a pace as rapid as the offensive “system” for which Westhead’s teams were famous, aided by a section of black and white photos of the various stages of his long career and by his impressions of the numerous sports personalities he encountered.
A native Philadelphian, Westhead played for Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay at St. Joseph’s University, completed a fellowship at Villanova in English literature and taught a creative writing course as a high school coach. His literary background is obvious, with appropriate quotations from works by William Shakespeare, Henry David Thoreau and Bruce Springsteen scattered among his prose.
Westhead’s coaching skills were honed in Puerto Rico and Japan as he ascended the coaching hierarchy by being hired as the head coach at LaSalle. Eventually he became famous for his “system” of full-court, all-game defensive pressure augmenting an extreme fast-break offense in which players were expected to shoot within the first five seconds of each possession.
The success of such radical theories depended upon finding players who would flourish under conditions which could produce such bizarre statistics as his Denver Nuggets, which once trailed the Phoenix Suns 110-85 at halftime. His star at Loyola Marymount, Hank Gathers, led the NCAA in both scoring and rebounding because of the system.
His NBA title came with the Los Angeles Lakers during Magic Johnson’s rookie season with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as center. Westhead had taken over from head coach Jack McKinney following a freak bicycling accident and the interplay between the former young assistant, the veteran players and owner, Jerry Buss, forms one of the most interesting sections of the book. Equally compelling are the chapters dealing with the tragic, on-court death of his star, Gathers, from a heart arrhythmia just prior to the start of the NCAA tournament.
Generally, this reviewer tends to avoid autobiographies, which sometimes contain self-serving, subjective anecdotes. The reader will have to decide the veracity of Westhead’s claim that he was stalked by two Detroit hitmen hired by one of his Laker players desiring less bench time.