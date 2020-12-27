Review: A fun -- and fast -- read

Westhead’s coaching skills were honed in Puerto Rico and Japan as he ascended the coaching hierarchy by being hired as the head coach at LaSalle. Eventually he became famous for his “system” of full-court, all-game defensive pressure augmenting an extreme fast-break offense in which players were expected to shoot within the first five seconds of each possession.

The success of such radical theories depended upon finding players who would flourish under conditions which could produce such bizarre statistics as his Denver Nuggets, which once trailed the Phoenix Suns 110-85 at halftime. His star at Loyola Marymount, Hank Gathers, led the NCAA in both scoring and rebounding because of the system.

His NBA title came with the Los Angeles Lakers during Magic Johnson’s rookie season with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as center. Westhead had taken over from head coach Jack McKinney following a freak bicycling accident and the interplay between the former young assistant, the veteran players and owner, Jerry Buss, forms one of the most interesting sections of the book. Equally compelling are the chapters dealing with the tragic, on-court death of his star, Gathers, from a heart arrhythmia just prior to the start of the NCAA tournament.