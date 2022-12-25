 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: A disappointing second act

  • 0
stellacover

“Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy, Alfred A. Knopf, 208 pages, $26.

“Stella Maris” is the second portion of acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy’s latest literary effort. The resolution of 'crucial plot elements in the initial book, “The Passenger,” (reviewed Nov. 20) was eagerly awaited. Alas, the wait was in vain. This is the follow-up review promised by year’s end.

Rather than further exploration of the first book’s protagonist, Bobby Western, McCarthy’s entire focus in “Stella Maris” is upon Bobby’s doomed sister, Alicia. The book is composed entirely of verbal encounters between inpatient, Alicia, and her psychiatrist, Dr. Cohen.

Instead of being a coda to the first book, the second appears to have been inserted to demonstrate McCarthy’s interest in how quantum physics and advanced mathematics intersect with philosophical disciplines.

People are also reading…

There is no attempt to add a satisfactory epilogue to “The Passenger.” Unfortunately, he chose to feature the three topics, physics, mathematics, and philosophy, which were this reviewer’s least favorite undergraduate subjects. Using his vast talent for this purpose seems akin to employing a gourmet cook to prepare a savory salad using seaweed, bitterroot and thistles.

McCarthy’s masterful use of the English language ordinarily creates memorable characters and believable dialogue. The clinical conversational interplay in this book seems forced, and the interaction between the two characters is too static and glib which, ultimately, becomes boring.

Sadly, the octogenarian writer appears self-indulgent and a bit pretentious with his scientific name-dropping in this final volume. He forces the reader to wade through his morass of existential verbiage in a search for closure to the abandoned premise of his first book. At least a few useful vocabulary words such as “synesthesia” and “eidolon” are discovered in the muck.

Readers expecting to purchase “Stella Maris” as a present to themselves or a fellow McCarthy enthusiast may prefer to save the money for a more useful gift for this holiday season such as a lump of coal. Those who still wish to visit his lonely terrain and join his hunt for the hidden evil which he feels resides there should choose “No Country for Old Men” or “The Road.”

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who wishes to apologize to readers for allowing his disappointment with his 16-year anticipation of this book to color his review.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rock ‘n’ roll never forgives: New book details backstage battles between music’s biggest bands

Rock ‘n’ roll never forgives: New book details backstage battles between music’s biggest bands

“You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” by Ken McNab; Backbeat (279 pages, $24.95) ——— All you need is lawyers. Sure, rock stars wail about love onstage. Offstage, though, they rail. Often it’s against bandmates and in lawsuits. Ken McNab’s “You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” details these battles. They usually spring from three different ...

Review: 'Young Bloomsbury,' by Nino Strachey

Review: 'Young Bloomsbury,' by Nino Strachey

NONFICTION: This book about the lesser known junior members of the Bloomsbury Group leaves the reader wanting for more. "Young Bloomsbury" by Nino Strachey; Atria (304 pages, $29) ——— In keeping with the tradition of Quentin Bell, who wrote a biography of his aunt Virginia Woolf, Nino Strachey dives into the milieu of her estimable namesake in "Young Bloomsbury," which aims to provide a ...

Review: A story of progress, respect

Review: A story of progress, respect

“The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade, Senti…

‘The Number Ones’ explores 20 No. 1 hits that ‘ruptured’ music from the Beatles to Soulja Boy

‘The Number Ones’ explores 20 No. 1 hits that ‘ruptured’ music from the Beatles to Soulja Boy

While plucking the 20 most momentous Billboard No. 1 hits over six-plus decades, music critic Tom Breihan skipped over no shortage of notable Georgia artists, from Gladys Knight and Ray Charles, to R.E.M. and OutKast. The ones that made the cut in his new book “The Number Ones”? Atlanta’s Soulja Boy, the man behind the 2007 surprise hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd ...

Watch Now: Related Video

A jury has found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News