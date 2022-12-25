Review: A disappointing second act

“Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy, Alfred A. Knopf, 208 pages, $26.

“Stella Maris” is the second portion of acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy’s latest literary effort. The resolution of 'crucial plot elements in the initial book, “The Passenger,” (reviewed Nov. 20) was eagerly awaited. Alas, the wait was in vain. This is the follow-up review promised by year’s end.

Rather than further exploration of the first book’s protagonist, Bobby Western, McCarthy’s entire focus in “Stella Maris” is upon Bobby’s doomed sister, Alicia. The book is composed entirely of verbal encounters between inpatient, Alicia, and her psychiatrist, Dr. Cohen.

Instead of being a coda to the first book, the second appears to have been inserted to demonstrate McCarthy’s interest in how quantum physics and advanced mathematics intersect with philosophical disciplines.

There is no attempt to add a satisfactory epilogue to “The Passenger.” Unfortunately, he chose to feature the three topics, physics, mathematics, and philosophy, which were this reviewer’s least favorite undergraduate subjects. Using his vast talent for this purpose seems akin to employing a gourmet cook to prepare a savory salad using seaweed, bitterroot and thistles.

McCarthy’s masterful use of the English language ordinarily creates memorable characters and believable dialogue. The clinical conversational interplay in this book seems forced, and the interaction between the two characters is too static and glib which, ultimately, becomes boring.

Sadly, the octogenarian writer appears self-indulgent and a bit pretentious with his scientific name-dropping in this final volume. He forces the reader to wade through his morass of existential verbiage in a search for closure to the abandoned premise of his first book. At least a few useful vocabulary words such as “synesthesia” and “eidolon” are discovered in the muck.

Readers expecting to purchase “Stella Maris” as a present to themselves or a fellow McCarthy enthusiast may prefer to save the money for a more useful gift for this holiday season such as a lump of coal. Those who still wish to visit his lonely terrain and join his hunt for the hidden evil which he feels resides there should choose “No Country for Old Men” or “The Road.”