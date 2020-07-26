Review: A different war story

If not for the war, their romance might have gone the way of any first love. But within a year, Wolfgang was called up, and on his last night in Berlin, Inge "for the first time, allowed Wolfgang into her room."

From that one night of love came doom. Inge fell pregnant. Wolfgang asked permission of his Nazi stepfather to marry her and was refused. Instead, he was sent to the Russian front just in time for the Siege of Leningrad. Inge returned to Konigsberg in shame to have her baby (who grew up to become the author's mother).

The structure of "Inge's War" works brilliantly, moving back and forth between Inge's life in the 1940s and O'Donnell's contemporary action -- talking with her taciturn grandmother, who revealed only bits of information at a time; digging for documents; traveling to the places where Inge had lived during the war years; searching for answers to many questions, including questions about her family's complicity with the Nazis.

Growing up in France, O'Donnell wrote, "I felt that Germans in the war divided into either the good, who resisted, or the bad, the perpetrators. I'd never thought of the people ... who for want of heroism or even simple courage, chose to look the other way, to act as the need to survive dictated."