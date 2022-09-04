Review: A deep look at war, family

“The Time Left Between Us," by Alicia DeFonzo, Potomac Books, 209 pages, $29.95.

Occasionally a novice chef may spoil a recipe by combining savory ingredients in the wrong proportions.

An inexperienced writer can make the same mistake by turning a multitude of compelling topics into a confusing narrative. Fortunately, first-time author Alicia DeFonzo can successfully juggle multiple stories reminiscent of “Band of Brothers,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Cold Case” with her own memoir involving four generations of an Italian American family living in South Philadelphia.

The result is “The Time Left Between Us,” a book written with honesty, humor, and pathos but connected by an overriding message about achieving closure.

DeFonzo, who lectures in the Department of English at Old Dominion University and contributes to National Public Radio, is a talented writer able to describe her personal and familial shortcomings candidly, as well as her unique and loving relationship with her grandfather, Anthony (Del) DelRossi, who becomes the cynical but warmhearted subject of the book.

DelRossi was inducted into the U.S. Army Combat Engineers in April, 1943. He participated in D-Day and battles across France, Belgium and Germany until Japan surrendered in 1945 as he was awaiting reassignment to the Pacific. Like most World War II veterans, he never discussed his wartime experiences.

The author was impelled to ask her octogenarian grandfather to preserve his long-suppressed army career, which included five Bronze Service Stars, following an emotional visit to the cemetery at Utah Beach. The result is an unvarnished history lesson on America’s role in ending World War II from an enlisted soldier’s viewpoint.

DeFonzo, whose husband was born in Lincoln and lived in Hastings and Omaha, became so enthralled by his stories that she decided to visit many of the sites her grandfather had described as well as solve the riddle of a mysterious Nazi Waffen SS diary he had confiscated from the body of a dead German soldier.

The author has the skill to make her intimate family portraits as precise as a song by Frank Sinatra. The generations unfamiliar with World War II after reading her book may be inspired to seek a more detailed history of the liberation of Europe, such as Rick Atkinson’s trilogy of books on the subject.

In summary, this book is recommended to any reader who has family members who experienced the years during World War II. Those fortunate enough to still have living survivors of the conflict should be motivated to ask them to preserve their own memories of this critical time in American history before they are lost forever.