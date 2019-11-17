“Dad’s Maybe Book” by Tim O’Brien, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 381 pages, $28.
Tim O’Brien is an accomplished writer with nine published books including his prize-winning novel, “The Things They Carried.” He was featured in Ken Burns’ 2017 documentary, “The Viet Nam War.” O’Brien, like this reviewer, was drafted into the army in 1968 and his war experiences marked a critical juncture in defining the rest of his life, turning him into a dedicated anti-war activist upon his discharge.
His latest book, “Dad’s Maybe Book,” celebrates another of life’s pivotal points for O’Brien, who became the first-time father of two sons at age 56. This book is essentially a love letter to his now-teenagers, containing the musings and wisdom of a septuagenarian dad realizing that he will not be able to shepherd his offspring into full adulthood.
O’Brien’s skill as a writer allows him to avoid the maudlin sentimentality inherent in any such project. His book, which meanders between years, describes wry incidents related to his precocious progeny and vignettes from his own childhood with a loving but alcoholic father.
You have free articles remaining.
“Dad’s Maybe Book,” which took 15 years to write, in addition to delineating the dehumanizing effect of any war, explains the anger and guilt which defined the author’s post-military life. O’Brien, who now teaches creative writing at Lyndon Johnson’s alma mater, shows his admiration for Ernest Hemingway’s craft and his respect for the written word in this work.
This gentle book would make a satisfying finale to O’Brien’s illustrious career since he seems to have finally dealt with the demons unleashed by his service in Southeast Asia. In fact, the only discordant chapter in the book is a bitter screed against the evil released by war within the hearts of those who wage it.
This book should resonate with any parent who lies awake at night pondering the meaning of existence and what sort of legacy should be left behind. O’Brien’s sons are fortunate. Macho readers should be forewarned to have a few tissues handy for the final chapter since the room may become a bit dusty.