Review: A book worth the trip
Book Review

Review: A book worth the trip

georgecover

“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick, Viking, 375 pages, $30.

The premise of Nathaniel Philbrick’s latest book, “Travels with George,” allows the acclaimed writer to juxtapose long-forgotten aspects of our nation’s infancy with pertinent observations of today’s society. The reader fortunate enough to open this book will be beguiled by the author’s lively and trenchant comments regarding George Washington’s impact on our nation’s remote past and, also, upon more recent headlines.

The book’s title is an homage to John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley,” an extended road trip Steinbeck made with his dog to “re-discover America” in 1960. It was mentioned in a review in this space on Nov. 22, 2020.

Philbrick, his wife, and a Nova Scotia duck-tolling retriever named Dora made a similar journey more recently, following President Washington’s travels visiting all 13 original states during the early years of his presidency between 1789-92. Readers unfamiliar with duck-tolling or Nova Scotia retrievers should visit YouTube or read this book to educate themselves.

Author Philbrick, who resides on the island of Nantucket in Massachusetts, has written previous books connecting his own life experiences to true historic events. “In the Heart of the Sea,” which was also made into a movie, deals with the sinking of a whaleship in the South Pacific by a vengeful whale. “The Last Stand” is a detailed account of General Custer’s final battle. Both books occupy space in the reviewer’s library. The present book deserves its spot alongside.

The illustration on the book’s dust jacket cleverly introduces this copiously documented travelogue. In addition to maps of Washington and Philbrick’s journeys, the book contains appropriate photos of historic and recent topics of interest including one of the original boundary stones placed by surveyors around Washington, D.C., in 1791.

Although Philbrick makes a cogent case for the United States being vastly different without the steadying influence of President Washington, the book is no hagiography. George Washington’s flaws, especially his relationship with slavery, are not downplayed. Readers may draw their own conclusions about the lasting effect of Washington upon our nation after reading the book.

Regardless of the readers’ preconceived notions about our first president, enough new facts are revealed and old myths dispelled to keep the pages turning rapidly. Many people are aware that George’s dentures were not wooden, but fewer know they were fashioned from horse’s teeth and hippo ivory. Fewer yet know that he first attempted transplantation of his missing teeth by purchasing nine healthy slave’s teeth and having them placed into his own mouth. All the transplants failed.

Philbrick’s own trips were spiced by the unique and interesting characters he met along the way. He slept in at least two of the original beds George had used and was nearly drowned in a waterspout near Cape Cod. Dora encountered a large black snake but no lasting harm ensued. Readers who choose to accompany Philbrick, Washington, Dora and their fellow travelers will be glad they did.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who was pleased to discover that Dora had been named for a character from “David Copperfield,” the first “big boy” novel he attempted as a youth, which still remains his favorite work by Charles Dickens.

