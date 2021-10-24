Review: A book worth the trip

The illustration on the book’s dust jacket cleverly introduces this copiously documented travelogue. In addition to maps of Washington and Philbrick’s journeys, the book contains appropriate photos of historic and recent topics of interest including one of the original boundary stones placed by surveyors around Washington, D.C., in 1791.

Although Philbrick makes a cogent case for the United States being vastly different without the steadying influence of President Washington, the book is no hagiography. George Washington’s flaws, especially his relationship with slavery, are not downplayed. Readers may draw their own conclusions about the lasting effect of Washington upon our nation after reading the book.

Regardless of the readers’ preconceived notions about our first president, enough new facts are revealed and old myths dispelled to keep the pages turning rapidly. Many people are aware that George’s dentures were not wooden, but fewer know they were fashioned from horse’s teeth and hippo ivory. Fewer yet know that he first attempted transplantation of his missing teeth by purchasing nine healthy slave’s teeth and having them placed into his own mouth. All the transplants failed.

Philbrick’s own trips were spiced by the unique and interesting characters he met along the way. He slept in at least two of the original beds George had used and was nearly drowned in a waterspout near Cape Cod. Dora encountered a large black snake but no lasting harm ensued. Readers who choose to accompany Philbrick, Washington, Dora and their fellow travelers will be glad they did.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who was pleased to discover that Dora had been named for a character from “David Copperfield,” the first “big boy” novel he attempted as a youth, which still remains his favorite work by Charles Dickens.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0