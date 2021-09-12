Review: A book worth bearing with

The book contains short passages which have been appropriately updated from past publications as well as new material and is written in a conversational tone with personal anecdotes and touches of humor. It contains both recent scientific information as well as practical advice regarding inadvertent contact between bears and humans.

Both real and fictional bears are featured, and a remarkable bibliographic review of “bear literature” is provided for those who wish to delve deeper into the subject. The book’s generous helping of black and white photos includes one of a human mother nursing both her baby and a bear cub at the same time.

The historical figures Grizzly Adams and Teddy Roosevelt, the story behind Winnie the Pooh’s origin and the ferocious bear in the movie “Revenant” also receive mention.

Intermingled with tips on how to behave when meeting wild bears to avoid being eaten are some little-known facts such as Western black bears being brown and why no pregnant bears were discovered prior to the 20th century.

In summary, this book is ideal for those who wish a more realistic glimpse of this wonderous creature rather than those comical clips of bears falling onto trampolines or prowling into kitchens which television likes to feature at the end of newscasts.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who plans to let his bear encounters remain on the printed page.

