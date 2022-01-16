Review: A beauty of a dog story

OK, that's a bit much, though it does have a nice cadence.

Bragg is at his best here when he tells the story straight — it's a good story, the slow metamorphosis of this dog from vicious wild creature to somewhat benign companion.

Speck is a real dog, though he could also be a metaphor for Bragg — both have come crawling home looking for love and care. Both need to improve in just about every way and both have a deep love of food, especially Bragg's mother's biscuits. (We fancy dog owners would also be appalled by Speck's diet.)

Bragg himself is in poor health, in remission from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, with heart and kidney failure, chronic pneumonia, kidney stones, diabetes and depression. Oh, and his knees are shot. (He runs, he says, "with all the grace and speed of a potbelly stove.")

Over the years, he and his mother have taken in "hundreds" of strays; the Alabama hills are wild with packs of starving, feral dogs that mate and fight (sometimes to the death) and survive on whatever they can scrounge — fast food wrappers, rats, snakes and "sometimes worse." (For instance, the unwanted cats that people dump by the side of the road.)