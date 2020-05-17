Review: 3 lives, 1 relevant story
View Comments
Book Review

Review: 3 lives, 1 relevant story

{{featured_button_text}}
warfever

“War Fever: Boston, Baseball, and America in the Shadow of the Great War” by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith, Basic Books, 344 pages, $30.

“War Fever” is the latest collaborative work by two history professors at Purdue and Georgia Tech universities. As academic historians, Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith are adept at meticulously researching and documenting their subjects. Their previous book, “Blood Brothers,” which was a study of the relationship between Muhammed Ali and Malcolm X, has been favorably reviewed in this space.

The present book employs a technique used successfully by historian Jay Winik in “April, 1865” and “1944” and by Bill Bryson in “One Summer: 1927.” A single pivotal year -- in this case, 1918 -- is examined in depth because of its unique events which will forever alter the subsequent inexorable flow of human history.

These authors focus their historical lens even more sharply by limiting their geographical location to Boston and by highlighting three individuals who dominated many of the news headlines in 1918. Two of these men have been long-forgotten and the third is, arguably, the most recognizable American icon of the 20th century.

Readers who have seen the Golden Globe-winning movie, “1917,” will realize that World War I was a horrific conflict waged under nightmarish conditions.

During the crucial final battle in the Argonne forest, Major Charles Whittlesey became a national hero and Congressional Medal of Honor winner by preserving his “Lost Battalion” against overwhelming odds.

A Boston Brahmin and Wall Street lawyer who commanded a polyglot unit of ethnic New York draftees, his personal triumph and tragedy forms one third of the book. Yet, even this long-ago battle in a foreign country retains some Nebraska connections since a fellow Medal of Honor recipient in the “Lost Battalion” was born in Trumbull, and the U.S. Army’s aggressive commander, Gen. John “Blackjack” Pershing, had obtained a law degree at the University of Nebraska.

Dr. Karl Muck, the world-acclaimed maestro of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is the second member of the featured triumvirate. The public’s intense anti-German sentiment and jingoism caused him to spend the year in an internment camp for neglecting to start one of his concerts with the national anthem. Although he was a Swiss citizen, he was deported to Germany after the war with his reputation in tatters.

Ironically, the third protagonist was also of German heritage. He was raised in poverty with serious character defects and absent social skills but became an American hero because of his prodigious athletic talent. George Herman “Babe” Ruth led the Boston Red Sox to a World Series championship in 1918. It would be savored by Red Sox fans for the next 86 years due to a perceived “curse” caused by his later trade to the New York Yankees.

The factor which makes this book most relevant to today’s readers, however, is that all the described events took place during an influenza pandemic which ultimately took 675,000 lives in a U.S. only one third as populous as today. Fifty million lives were lost worldwide. Even the mighty Ruth contracted the virus but fortunately survived.

Individuals who feel our country will be unable to conquer both the coronavirus and the economic crisis it has engendered should take heart from the tumultuous year which occurred over a century ago. The book demonstrates that our fellow citizens are capable of both walking and chewing gum at the same time and could probably learn to simultaneously crochet a doily if necessary.

By emphasizing the personalities of the book’s three protagonists, the authors have succeeded in adding a human element to their compelling narrative. Their book should make interested readers’ time pass pleasantly as our own pandemic grinds to its inevitable conclusion.

 

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who would choose 1945, 1963, 1968, 2001 and 2020 as the years in which dramatic world events changed history during his own lifetime. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scott Turow's latest, 'The Last Trial,' is about the witness stand we all put ourselves on as we age
Book Reviews and News

Scott Turow's latest, 'The Last Trial,' is about the witness stand we all put ourselves on as we age

Spending time with Scott Turow, as rewarding and entertaining as that has been over the years, means spending a great deal of time in courtrooms. If you have ever been in an actual courtroom observing a trial, you know that courtrooms can be - please forget the truncated fireworks of "Law & Order," "A Few Good Men" or most any other television or movie legal drama - filled with words so ...

Book Reviews and News

Looking for good books to read? Here are one book critic's recent favorites

If you own a book, you are never alone. Reading has taken on a different meaning for a lot of us these days; it's how we leave our homes while staying rooted in our armchairs, how we travel, how we meet new people and spend time in intimate connection with others. (Introverts, I suspect, have fared a little better during lockdown than our more gregarious counterparts. A quiet, unassuming cheer ...

Review: 'The End of October,' by Lawrence Wright
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'The End of October,' by Lawrence Wright

I'm not sure it's a good idea to release a thriller about a pandemic that sweeps the world at a time when a pandemic is actually sweeping the world. Or maybe there's no better time. Lawrence Wright's harrowing new novel, "The End of October," will either be a blockbuster bestseller because it is fascinating, detailed, true to life and so terrifying it will scare the sleep right out of you. Or ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2019, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1 2. "If It ...

Review: Emma Copley Eisenberg weaves a true crime tale into a nuanced look at Appalachian life
Book Reviews and News

Review: Emma Copley Eisenberg weaves a true crime tale into a nuanced look at Appalachian life

On June 25, 1980, two young women who had been hitchhiking to the Rainbow Gathering in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, were found dead in a clearing at Briery Knob, near the Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park. A third young woman had been with them shortly before but changed her mind about continuing on with them, thus the title, "The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder ...

Book Reviews and News

My three book clubs: Zooming through fascinating April mix

A book about presidential assassinations provided comic relief (really!), a true story induced sobering thoughts and a psychological thriller offered escape during a month when virtual book clubs became the new norm. Though not the same as seeing one another in person (bring your own snacks and adult beverage!), Zoom meetings meant much-needed social interaction - and sometimes technical ...

Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Camino Winds. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. If It Bleeds. Stephen King. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News