Review: 3 lives, 1 relevant story

During the crucial final battle in the Argonne forest, Major Charles Whittlesey became a national hero and Congressional Medal of Honor winner by preserving his “Lost Battalion” against overwhelming odds.

A Boston Brahmin and Wall Street lawyer who commanded a polyglot unit of ethnic New York draftees, his personal triumph and tragedy forms one third of the book. Yet, even this long-ago battle in a foreign country retains some Nebraska connections since a fellow Medal of Honor recipient in the “Lost Battalion” was born in Trumbull, and the U.S. Army’s aggressive commander, Gen. John “Blackjack” Pershing, had obtained a law degree at the University of Nebraska.

Dr. Karl Muck, the world-acclaimed maestro of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is the second member of the featured triumvirate. The public’s intense anti-German sentiment and jingoism caused him to spend the year in an internment camp for neglecting to start one of his concerts with the national anthem. Although he was a Swiss citizen, he was deported to Germany after the war with his reputation in tatters.