Review: 3 lives, 1 relevant story

“War Fever: Boston, Baseball, and America in the Shadow of the Great War” by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith, Basic Books, 344 pages, $30.
“War Fever” is the latest collaborative work by two history professors at Purdue and Georgia Tech universities. As academic historians, Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith are adept at meticulously researching and documenting their subjects. Their previous book, “Blood Brothers,” which was a study of the relationship between Muhammed Ali and Malcolm X, has been favorably reviewed in this space.
The present book employs a technique used successfully by historian Jay Winik in “April, 1865” and “1944” and by Bill Bryson in “One Summer: 1927.” A single pivotal year -- in this case, 1918 -- is examined in depth because of its unique events which will forever alter the subsequent inexorable flow of human history.
These authors focus their historical lens even more sharply by limiting their geographical location to Boston and by highlighting three individuals who dominated many of the news headlines in 1918. Two of these men have been long-forgotten and the third is, arguably, the most recognizable American icon of the 20th century.
Readers who have seen the Golden Globe-winning movie, “1917,” will realize that World War I was a horrific conflict waged under nightmarish conditions.
During the crucial final battle in the Argonne forest, Major Charles Whittlesey became a national hero and Congressional Medal of Honor winner by preserving his “Lost Battalion” against overwhelming odds.
A Boston Brahmin and Wall Street lawyer who commanded a polyglot unit of ethnic New York draftees, his personal triumph and tragedy forms one third of the book. Yet, even this long-ago battle in a foreign country retains some Nebraska connections since a fellow Medal of Honor recipient in the “Lost Battalion” was born in Trumbull, and the U.S. Army’s aggressive commander, Gen. John “Blackjack” Pershing, had obtained a law degree at the University of Nebraska.
Dr. Karl Muck, the world-acclaimed maestro of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is the second member of the featured triumvirate. The public’s intense anti-German sentiment and jingoism caused him to spend the year in an internment camp for neglecting to start one of his concerts with the national anthem. Although he was a Swiss citizen, he was deported to Germany after the war with his reputation in tatters.
Ironically, the third protagonist was also of German heritage. He was raised in poverty with serious character defects and absent social skills but became an American hero because of his prodigious athletic talent. George Herman “Babe” Ruth led the Boston Red Sox to a World Series championship in 1918. It would be savored by Red Sox fans for the next 86 years due to a perceived “curse” caused by his later trade to the New York Yankees.
The factor which makes this book most relevant to today’s readers, however, is that all the described events took place during an influenza pandemic which ultimately took 675,000 lives in a U.S. only one third as populous as today. Fifty million lives were lost worldwide. Even the mighty Ruth contracted the virus but fortunately survived.
Individuals who feel our country will be unable to conquer both the coronavirus and the economic crisis it has engendered should take heart from the tumultuous year which occurred over a century ago. The book demonstrates that our fellow citizens are capable of both walking and chewing gum at the same time and could probably learn to simultaneously crochet a doily if necessary.
By emphasizing the personalities of the book’s three protagonists, the authors have succeeded in adding a human element to their compelling narrative. Their book should make interested readers’ time pass pleasantly as our own pandemic grinds to its inevitable conclusion.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who would choose 1945, 1963, 1968, 2001 and 2020 as the years in which dramatic world events changed history during his own lifetime.
