Residents encouraged to nominate books for community reading program

Lincoln City Libraries is seeking nominations from residents for the 21st annual One Book-One Lincoln community reading program.
Titles must be submitted online by Monday at lincolnlibraries.org.
The Lincoln City Library asks that nominations be of general interest to adults, spark thoughtful conversations and address universal themes of life.
Last year’s selection was “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.
A committee of readers will evaluate the nominations and select finalists for a communitywide vote this summer.
For more information about One Book–One Lincoln and other library services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln City Libraries top books for 2021
“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker
“Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
“A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
“Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
"The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
“Sooley: A Novel” by John Grisham
“Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi
