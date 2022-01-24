 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents encouraged to nominate books for community reading program
Residents encouraged to nominate books for community reading program

Lincoln City Libraries logo

Lincoln City Libraries is seeking nominations from residents for the 21st annual One Book-One Lincoln community reading program.

Titles must be submitted online by Monday at lincolnlibraries.org

The Lincoln City Library asks that nominations be of general interest to adults, spark thoughtful conversations and address universal themes of life. 

Last year’s selection was “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.

'Hidden Valley Road' picked as 2021 One Book-One Lincoln selection

A committee of readers will evaluate the nominations and select finalists for a communitywide vote this summer. 

For more information about One Book–One Lincoln and other library services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Library Learning Time sessions postponed until February
Lincoln City Libraries host virtual cartooning workshop today

Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

