Families are invited to participate in the “Read to a Dog” program offered by Lincoln City Libraries and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization.
The program provides an opportunity for children ages 6 to 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams partner with children who read to a dog in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks.
The fall session runs from Oct. 8 through Nov. 17. Preregistration is required except where noted. To register, contact the person listed for each branch.
The schedule is as follows:
• Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave., 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 13 to Nov. 17. This is a drop-in session to read to Eleanor; no registration required.
• Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St., 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8 to Nov. 12. Email Janae at naeforpets@gmail.com to register to read to Pax.
• Bethany Branch, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8 to Nov. 12. This is a drop-in session to read to Harry; no registration required.
• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St., 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays, Oct.r 13 to Nov. 17. Email Ellie at elliephillips11@gmail.com to register to read to Daisy.
• South Branch, 2675 South St., 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 13 to Nov. 17. Email Heather at arnold.heather4@gmail.com to register to read to Nanook.
• Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St.:
– 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 12 to Nov. 16. Email Angela at anjherbert@gmail.com to register to read to Mojo.
– 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10 to Nov. 21 (no session Oct. 31). Call Dr. Harvey at 402-217-9019 to register to read to Hugh.
– 6:30 to 7:50 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 13. Email Allison at allisontalkspets@gmail.com to register to read to Rainy the Cat.
For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.