Princess Leia just part of the story in ‘Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge’

Q: Fisher also had a complicated relationship with “Star Wars.” It brought her great success, but did it also have negative impacts?

A: It did. I quote her in the book saying that when she wore that metal bikini, it was like signing “an invisible contract to stay looking the exact same way for the next 30 to 40 years. Well, clearly I’ve broken that contract.” She made fun of the fat-shaming and age-shaming (after her appearance in “The Force Awakens”), but it hurt her. Toward the end of her life she cried to one reporter.

She made fun of the movies, but it was a push-pull. She had a sardonic attitude, but at the same time a great affection toward it, and she was very reverential toward the role and the feminist aspects of it.

Q: Fisher struggled for much of her life with bipolar disorder and with substance abuse and addiction. How did she deal with them?

A: She said herself that being bipolar was like living in a war zone. It was an enormous challenge, but she felt a responsibility to meet that challenge. She was honest and funny about herself. Also about addiction — she was very honest, she sometimes lapsed. It’s a disease.