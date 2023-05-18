The Prairie Trout Writers Group will be the speakers at the Lincoln Public Libraries Ames Reading Series on Sunday.
The award-winning authors — Pam Barger, Twyla Hansen, Mary Pipher, Marjorie Saiser and Karen Shoemaker — will each read from their works and jointly discuss their experiences and the significance of the group in their writing and lives.
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.