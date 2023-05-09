Lucinda Williams wants nothing to do with the label “Americana.” She’s got no use for “alt country,” either.

And she picked out her engagement ring, after sitting in her tour bus for hours, unable to make a decision, until 20 minutes before the "great jewelry store in Omaha” closed for the day.

Those are just a couple things I gleaned from “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You,” the Grammy-winning singer/songwriters absorbingly frank memoir that not only tells an episodic version of her life story, but also spells out how those love affairs, places she’s lived and family events made their way into her songs.

For example, after writing about moving from town to town -- she’d lived in 12 places by the time she was 18 -- growing up as her poet father Miller Williams bounced around the country and to Mexico and Chile, she prints the lyrics of “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road,” and reveals that her dad told her that she was the “‘Child in the backseat/’bout 4, 5 years old/Lookin’ out the window/Little bit of dirt mixed with tears.”

That comes early in the book, where Williams writes about her mentally ill mother, the childhood trauma that has haunted her throughout her life and, first, dropping out of high school, then out of college to pursue the music that had grabbed her as a teenager.

Detailing her time living in New York City, Houston, Austin and a few other places while playing shows, writing songs and working at coffee shops, record stores and bookstores, she lays out her slow, meandering path to her breakthrough in her 40s, a lesson in perseverance and, talent winning out.

For Lucinda aficionados, like me, she also gives her side of the story of, to choose the most prominent example, the three versions of “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road,” her split with guitarist Gurf Morlix and the record’s eventual Grammy-winning success.

And throughout her remembrances, she discusses her ill-fated affairs and broken relationships, like her marriage to drummer Greg Sowders that inspired songs like “Passionate Kisses” and, finally, finding the love of her life, Tom Overby, who somehow knew of the unnamed Omaha store and diverted the bus there on the way from Nashville to Minneapolis, where they were married on stage at First Avenue.

“Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You” is short, just 253 pages, and surprisingly focused coming from Williams, who can be, shall we say, erratic in person and compellingly readable. I finished it in just two sessions, learning much about Williams and why she is an American music treasure, regardless of genre labels.

Robert “Mack” McCormick’s “Biography of a Phantom: A Robert Johnson Blues Odyssey” is a book that, it appeared for decades, would never be published, a controversial piece of writing about Johnson and a propulsive story of his quest to unearth the blues legend.

One of the “Blues Mafia,” a handful of blues loving researchers who gathered obscure old records by ‘30s and ‘40s bluesmen, like Son House, McCormick spent a half dozen years, beginning in 1969, scouring the Mississippi Delta and nearby regions trying to find people who had known Johnson, the legendary bluesman whose recordings had been brought to light in 1961 and inspired a generation for blues rockers, e.g. Eric Clapton and Led Zeppelin.

Returning to Houston, McCormick wrote the story of his search like a true crime investigation, ala Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood." And he’s not a bad writer, making his story of driving to tiny Delta hamlets — some literally crossroads with a rail line – surprisingly gripping, as he, after months of efforts, finds the place where Johnson grew up and people who knew him.

What the book, edited by John W. Troutman of the Smithsonian Institution doesn’t have is any of the information that McCormick gleaned from Johnson’s sisters, who he tracked down outside Washington, D.C.

Those portions of the manuscript were excised, Troutman explains in the book’s forward and afterword, at the request of the Johnson family as McCormick and the family became embroiled in legal and ethical conflict over the rights to the sister’s stories, information about Robert and photos that the sisters said McCormack never returned.

The long delay in the publication of the book also is a result of McCormick’s mental illness, which, among other things, caused him to rewrite the manuscript multiple times and insert intentional falsehoods to prove that other writers were stealing his story.

McCormack, who died in 2015, is criticized by Troutman for failure to include Black scholars in his search for and writing about Johnson, which is a bit unfair given that he and the other Blues Mafia members were the few persons interested enough to pursue the story.

With the foreword and afterword book ending what is essentially McCormick’s first version of the book, minus the Johnson family material, ‘Biography of a Phantom” becomes as much or more about McCormick than it is about Johnson. But that doesn’t make it any less complex or interesting or revealing about how the mysterious Johnson was unearthed decades after his death. And, by the way, he didn’t meet the devil at a crossroads.

