ON THE BEAT WITH L. KENT WOLGAMOTT | ART FEIN'S 'ROCKS IN MY HEAD'

On The Beat: Art Fein's "Rocks in My Head" the most entertaining rock 'n' roll read of 2022

Art Fein Rock's in My Head

I first met Art Fein in the early ‘80s when I traveled to Los Angeles with Charlie Burton and the Hiccups for some shows that Fein helped book at the now legendary Club Lingerie and Madame Wong’s West.

Catching up with him at South By Southwest over the years, I got a mention in a footnote in his 1996 book “The Greatest Rock & Roll Stories: The Most Outrageous, Magical and Scandalous Events in the History of Rock & Roll.”

And, for a good while, I had a room full of boxes of videotapes of “Art Fein’s Poker Party,” which I tried, and failed, to get on Lincoln’s public access television channel.

That’s the full-disclosure background for my take on “Rock’s in My Head,” Fein’s captivatingly entertaining memoir of six decades in the music business that will hit stores and e-book outlets Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Based on journals he’s kept for years – with some directly quoted passages – “Rock’s in My Head” is pure Art, opinionated, funny, brutally honest and revealing and always driven by rock ‘n’ roll – not the rock and roll of the hall of fame or “classic” rock, but the real stuff from the 1950s that, via Elvis, hooked Fein as a boy in Chicago.

Moving to Los Angeles after attending the University of Colorado, Fein landed a short-lived job at Capitol Records, where his first assignment was to spend a week hanging out with John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Then his stories turn to recollections of Tom Waits and Chuck E. Weiss, managing The Blasters and The Cramps, putting together shows like his annual Elvis’ birthday bash, helping to drive the ‘80s rockabilly revival and, for much of the book, hanging out with Phil Spector.

As “guest wrangler” for Spector in the 80s and ‘90s, Fein would invite a bunch of his friends, who loved Spector’s music, to the reclusive, unstable producer's mansions where they were locked in for hours, experiencing Spector’s rants, hearing stories from his early '60s days. He was the genius creator of “little symphonies for the kids” via his Wall of Sound and eating the hot dogs he served for very late-night dining.

A rare friend who the seemingly paranoid, gun-toting, drug-abusing producer came to trust, Fein joined Spector, memorably, on a trip to Nashville to pick up a BMI Award, got to experience a recording session with Celine Dion (of all people) that gave him a life-affirming gift of hearing Spector create his legendary sound and he and friends shared lunches with Spector when he was on trial for the murder of Lana Clarkson.

Those stories and Fien’s observations – some positive, some negative, some painfully personal – make “Rocks in My Head” the most intimate look at Spector that I’ve read – and I’ve read most, if not all of the books written about him.

That Spector comes off as insecure, mercurial, threateningly unstable, manipulative, demanding, egotistical, lonely, at times caring and loyal, and a knowledgeable rock ‘n’ roll genius.

Does Art think Spector shot and killed the drunken, drugged up actress that night in 2003? Maybe yes, maybe no. He clearly wants to believe Spector’s defense – that she killed herself – and doesn’t seem to believe that he would have pulled the trigger in malice. But he’s bothered by the fact that Spector never spelled out exactly where he was when the shot was fired – and he’d seen his unstable behavior up close and personal.

There are also plenty of stories from the taping of “Art Fein’s Poker Party,” a public access TV show that became a hit across the country with appearances from the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Elvis’s hairdresser Larry Geller, Screaming Jay Hawkins, Hal Blaine of The Wrecking Crew and, most memorably, Brian Wilson.

The Poker Party came to an end when the L.A. public access channel shut down a few years ago. But the best of the shows can still be seen on, where else, YouTube. There you can see Joe Strummer of the Clash, Southern Culture on the Skids, Chris Isaak, the Blasters, my old pals The Skeletons, Dion, the Stray Cats and many more chopping it up with Art and company and playing a few songs.

It’s beyond a good chance, before coming across this piece, you’ve never heard of Fein. And, as I tried to indicate in the introduction here, I’m more than a little biased. That said, I’d highly recommend “Rocks in My Head,” my favorite rock ‘n’ roll read of 2022.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

