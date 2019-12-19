New books capture voices of Joni, Janis, Toni and Patti

“Janis: Her Life and Music”

Janis Joplin, who died in 1970, lives on in cultural memory mainly as a spectacular blues-belting vocalist and hard-partying hippie chick. In this engaging and well-researched biography, George-Warren puts her into a full context, from her warm childhood in Texas to her triumphs as a performer at Woodstock, the Monterey International Pop Festival and the Fillmore East. The author doesn’t shy from Joplin’s substance abuse problems and sexual escapades, and the portrait that emerges is one of a great talent gone too soon, a bright and big-hearted woman lost on the brink of finding herself.