Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85

Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85.

Known as “Captain Nebraska,” and as “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe, and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.

Driven by the Nebraska State Historical Society’s refusal to return human remains of Natives, mostly Pawnee, Welsch’s activism led to the reform of the historical society, repatriation of the remains and his adoption by the three Nebraska-rooted tribes.

“He really contributed to our state,” said Nebraska Public Media’s Ron Hull, who worked with Welsch on a series. “He really spread the word about us through TV. He had that run on CBS with ‘Postcards.’ They really were wonderful. He was a true Nebraskan, and the fact that he contributed that land to the Pawnee. That’s putting your money where your mouth is.”

“Postcards from Nebraska,” regular segments that Welsch presented on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Charles Kuralt, were must-see television for 13 years.

Those segments grew out of Welsch’s 1974 campaign for the Lancaster County Weed Control Authority, running on a “pro-weed” platform.

“It wasn’t marijuana he was talking about, it was the edible wild plants that were growing in ditches and getting sprayed with 2,4-D,” said Welsch’s son, Chris. "He had a funny campaign and when Charles Kuralt saw an AP story about this crazy professor, he came out and did one of his ‘On The Road’ segments and they became best friends.”

The segments made Welsch a national celebrity of sorts. “We were going on a trip to Mexico and were in the Minneapolis airport,” Chris said. “Roger was wearing his overalls and a lot of people were coming up saying, ‘we know you,’ ‘we love those stories.’ He really was recognized all over.”

The segments also allowed Welsch to bring to television the folklore and humor that he’d honed for decades.

Born in Lincoln in 1936 to a family with German roots, Welsch began his career as a German teacher at Nebraska Wesleyan University before getting his second graduate degree in folklore and in 1973, starting a 15-year stint at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, teaching English and folklore.

“That was the love of his life, telling the story of ordinary people, celebrating the lives of ordinary people, their music, their stories,” Chris said. "I think that was because he wanted to celebrate his parents. My grandfather didn’t graduate from high school until he was in his ‘50s.”

From his earliest days as a folklorist, Welsh developed strong relationships with Native people, which led him to, first, lead the effort to reform the historical society, then donate his farm to the Pawnee, earning him his honorary memberships in the tribes.

“One of the things I’m most proud of him about is, as a folklorist, anthropologist and activist, he was very involved with the tribes of the Great Plains, particularly the Omaha,” Chris said in a call from Dannebrog. “He knew the land I’m standing on was Pawnee territory and that there was a Pawnee village not far from Dannebrog.

“At one point, he and Linda, his wife, decided to give the land back to the Pawnee, who needed a place to bury the repatriated remains. Several thousand remains have been buried here. He was one of the first to give his land back to its rightful owners. And he inspired other people in Nebraska to do that.”

After the Kuralt series ended, Welsch became a tractor mechanic, which figured into at least a half-dozen of his books, most notably “Everything I Know About Women I Learned from My Tractor.”

“He was very, very funny,” Hull said. “He had a quick wit and was always joking. Dick Cavett was very fond of Roger. The two of them together, they had the sharpest wits. They enjoyed each other and really matched wits. It was something to witness.”

Welsch’s humor was prominent in many of the other books that he wrote, beginning with 1966’s scholarly “A Treasury of Nebraska Folklore,” through 1981’s “Mister, You Got Yourself A Horse” and 1984’s “Inside Lincoln: (the things they never tell you!), to more recent volumes like 2006’s “Forty Acres and a Fool: How To Live in the Country and Still Keep Your Sanity.”

“He was incredibly prolific,” Chris said. “He was always having fun, always doing what he wanted to do. But every day he spent three or four hours working on these projects. He had two or three projects going. I’m going to try to finish one of them, I told him I would.”

Chris can finish his father’s project because he’s a journalist, who, upon reflection, sees that he’s followed in Roger’s footsteps.

“A lot of the facts of my life are directly related to being his son,” Chris said. “One of thing I learned from him was to be insatiably curious. That’s why I ended up being a journalist and how I ended up living in France. And I now live in Burgundy, having moved from a big city to the country. I’ve always lived a life that somewhat mirrors my dad’s.”

Roger Welsch leaves behind his wife, Linda (Hotovy) Welsch, children Chris Welsch, Jenny Welsch, Joyce Welsch and Antonia (Welsch) Barlage and youngest grandchild Henry Barlage. He also leaves behind beloved relatives in the Omaha, Pawnee, and Oglala Sioux tribes, including granddaughter Marissa Gilpen Winburn.

Respecting his wishes, there will be no memorial or public service. He asked that donations be sent to pet rescues and animal shelters in his memory – “He was a big dog lover,” Chris said. “There’s a little dog here that’s going to be missing him a lot.”

Welsch, who suffered from kidney failure, ended his dialysis Saturday and began hospice care at his home Sunday. In his final post “before I go to the great Facebook site over the Fourth Hill,” Welsch wrote:

"It said that every story has to have a beginning, middle, and end. We’ve been taking care of the first two, to a fare-thee-well, since I started telling stories around 1958. And the saga has taken one strange turn after another over the years, sometimes day by day, often to my total surprise. Those who write fiction know that the characters in a story wind up doing things that are not at all planned by the author. They just happen. And, my dear friends, that’s where I am now…

“I wish you all well and hope you enjoy at least half as many wonderful adventures as I have these past 85 years. You have been blessed with one life. Live it well. As my friend Vicki said to me when my brother Chuck Trimble died, 'Now he knows the answers.' I’ll let you know what I find out!”