Nebraska author Tosca Lee honored for her pandemic thrillers

There's a large box filled with the awards won by Tosca Lee in one of the rooms of the Fremont farmhouse where she and her family live.
There's no ego wall or elaborate trophy case — although a farmhouse renovation currently taking place could change that — to showcase the honors that have been collected over the years by the New York Times bestselling author.
"That would just be something else for me to have to clean," said Lee, a wife to a farmer and mother to three teenage sons.
The contents of that box expanded last month with the addition of honors from the International Book Awards for "The Line Between," and its sequel, "A Single Light," which was released last fall. More than 2,000 entries were considered for the awards.
In addition, her novels have also won a bevy of awards this year, including the Killer Nashville's Silver Falchion and Realm Makers Award.
And what makes all of this a bit eerie is the plot of those novels, which center around 22-year-old Wynter Roth, who has escaped a Midwest cult as a frightening disease begins to spread across the United States.
"This has all added to the weirdness of this year," Lee told the Journal Star last week. "You think this would not be the year for pandemic-themed books. It's unusual because they turned out to be the most-awarded books I've had."
Lee said she is not surprised at all by the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 6 million Americans, killing more than 185,000.
"It wasn't a question of if," she said. "It was a question of when. I'm not surprised at all. The only thing that has surprised me is the lack of preparedness once this virus happened."
"The Line Between" has been optioned by Radar Pictures and Ed Burns' Marlboro Road Gang Productions and is in development to become a television series.
And as the wheels turned on those negotiations, the world seemed to stop. Lee, no different than anyone, was bound to the farmhouse with her family.
"From the end of March until last week when they went back to school, I've had three teenage boys here every day," she said.
Finding quiet time to write was the ongoing challenge, but she found a way to launch into her next project, a collaboration with Marcus Brotherton, a bestselling World War II author, on the Bataan Death March.
Their historical fiction book tells the story of teenage friends cast into the war with Japan that was taking place in the Asian-Pacific theater.
"It's a little out of my wheelhouse, but I'm learning a lot," she said.
