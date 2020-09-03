Nebraska author Tosca Lee honored for her pandemic thrillers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There's a large box filled with the awards won by Tosca Lee in one of the rooms of the Fremont farmhouse where she and her family live.

There's no ego wall or elaborate trophy case — although a farmhouse renovation currently taking place could change that — to showcase the honors that have been collected over the years by the New York Times bestselling author.

"That would just be something else for me to have to clean," said Lee, a wife to a farmer and mother to three teenage sons.

The contents of that box expanded last month with the addition of honors from the International Book Awards for "The Line Between," and its sequel, "A Single Light," which was released last fall. More than 2,000 entries were considered for the awards.

In addition, her novels have also won a bevy of awards this year, including the Killer Nashville's Silver Falchion and Realm Makers Award.

And what makes all of this a bit eerie is the plot of those novels, which center around 22-year-old Wynter Roth, who has escaped a Midwest cult as a frightening disease begins to spread across the United States.