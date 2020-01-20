Matt Mason: Reflections on his first year as State Poet, plans for 2020

Nebraska has 93 counties. In the next few years, Matt Mason plans on having a poetry event in each and every one of them.

Appointed a little more than a year ago, Mason is the current Nebraska State Poet. Having already made a career of poetry performance and encouraging and developing poetic talent in Nebraska, Mason has spent the last 12 months appearing all over the state, carrying out his charge: advocating for poetry throughout Nebraska.

“My plan,” Mason summed up, "is to bring poetry into as many communities around Nebraska as I can.”

He started writing verse in high school in Nebraska, but it was in college and graduate school in California that he really “got some routines as a writer.” He went on to publish poems in dozens of journals, two books of poetry (most recently: “The Baby That Ate Cincinnati”) and seven chapbooks. He’s won a Pushcart Prize, Nebraska Book Awards, and received numerous other honors.

Poetry, Mason was quick to note, serves a pretty practical purpose for him.