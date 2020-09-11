Local author’s 3rd book published

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Author Gretchen Garrison is a lifelong Lincoln resident who constantly explores her hometown. In her new book, “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press and released Sept. 1, she uses that life experience to let us in on some of our city’s must-do activities.

Garrison also writes freelance articles for L Magazine. Her new book’s bucket list celebrates ways to connect with Lincoln and nearby surroundings.

Named in honor of our 16th president, Lincoln was built to be Nebraska’s capital in 1867 and has steadily grown into the “big small town” it is today at around 300,000 people, Garrison says.

With a vibrant arts scene and the advantages of being a university town, Lincoln is in the middle of everything. “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die” offers Garrison’s inside tips and adventurous itineraries.