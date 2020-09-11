 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local author’s 3rd book published
View Comments

Local author’s 3rd book published

{{featured_button_text}}

Author Gretchen Garrison is a lifelong Lincoln resident who constantly explores her hometown. In her new book, “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press and released Sept. 1, she uses that life experience to let us in on some of our city’s must-do activities.

Garrison also writes freelance articles for L Magazine. Her new book’s bucket list celebrates ways to connect with Lincoln and nearby surroundings.

Named in honor of our 16th president, Lincoln was built to be Nebraska’s capital in 1867 and has steadily grown into the “big small town” it is today at around 300,000 people, Garrison says.

With a vibrant arts scene and the advantages of being a university town, Lincoln is in the middle of everything. “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die” offers Garrison’s inside tips and adventurous itineraries.

Despite its growth, Lincoln retains its friendly atmosphere, and many businesses and restaurants have been a part of the community for decades. Garrison suggests finding the hidden gems worth discovering in our city. For example, try the specialty German beef cabbage sandwich or bite into a gourmet burger at a chain named in honor of Abe. Attend the June music outdoor concerts that attract international performers. Spin the wheels at the National Museum of Roller Skating. Walk around the only tractor testing facility in North America, built in 1920 and housed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Larsen Tractor Test and Power Museum.

Before donning your red to cheer for the Huskers at Memorial Stadium (whenever that comes about again), explore the store that will outfit you in style. Garrison offers her top tips on this friendly local tour. With her advice, you’ll find more than 100 things to do -- right here at home in The Good Life state’s second-largest city.

“100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die” is Garrison’s third book. “Detour Nebraska: Historic Destinations and Natural Wonders” and “A History Lover's Guide to Lincoln” are also available through local and online retailers.

About the author

A lifelong Lincoln-area resident, Garrison has been visiting places in her hometown all of her life. She says that exploring Lincoln is still a joy for her. She and her husband, Kyle, are raising their four kids on a southeast Lincoln acreage. Gretchen is a teacher at heart and writes at odysseythroughnebraska.com. She also has written about Lincoln's people and places in other local publications.

Public book signing Sept. 25

Garrison is scheduled for a free public book signing Friday, Sept. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Francie & Finch, 130 S. 13th St. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is advisable to check with the bookstore at 402-781-0459 for confirmation a few days ahead.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book Reviews and News

Fall 2020 book preview: 12 to must-read titles to add to your reading list

Readers rejoice: It's the most wonderful time of the year for book lovers - pandemic notwithstanding. In fact, this year promises an even deeper bounty than usual, given publishers' shuffling of release dates due to the novel coronavirus. Elsewhere, we cover the latest from Chicago's Eula Biss, Ayad Akhtar's highly anticipated autobiographical novel, and a new comprehensive history of the ...

Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. All the Devils Are Here. Louise Penny. Minotaur 2. The Harbinger ...

Winnipeg, Manitoba: ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ By A.A. Milne
Book Reviews and News

Winnipeg, Manitoba: ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ By A.A. Milne

  • Updated

A century ago, a Canadian soldier launched a literary legacy when he adopted a black bear cub and named it after his hometown of Winnipeg. The soldier took the cub across the pond and eventually donated it to the London Zoo, where Winnie became the inspiration for the well-loved character. Today, Winnipeg’s Pavilion Gallery Museum, the centerpiece of Assiniboine Park, houses a permanent collection of Winnie the Pooh artifacts and memorabilia, including a painting by the book’s original illustrator. For now, while the border remains closed, consider rereading the classic or go on a teddy bear hunt in your neighborhood. More to explore: www.tourismwinnipeg.com

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Lincoln in the 1940s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News