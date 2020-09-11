Local author’s 3rd book published

Author Gretchen Garrison is a lifelong Lincoln resident who constantly explores her hometown. In her new book, “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press and released Sept. 1, she uses that life experience to let us in on some of our city’s must-do activities.
Garrison also writes freelance articles for L Magazine. Her new book’s bucket list celebrates ways to connect with Lincoln and nearby surroundings.
Named in honor of our 16th president, Lincoln was built to be Nebraska’s capital in 1867 and has steadily grown into the “big small town” it is today at around 300,000 people, Garrison says.
With a vibrant arts scene and the advantages of being a university town, Lincoln is in the middle of everything. “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die” offers Garrison’s inside tips and adventurous itineraries.
Despite its growth, Lincoln retains its friendly atmosphere, and many businesses and restaurants have been a part of the community for decades. Garrison suggests finding the hidden gems worth discovering in our city. For example, try the specialty German beef cabbage sandwich or bite into a gourmet burger at a chain named in honor of Abe. Attend the June music outdoor concerts that attract international performers. Spin the wheels at the National Museum of Roller Skating. Walk around the only tractor testing facility in North America, built in 1920 and housed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Larsen Tractor Test and Power Museum.
Before donning your red to cheer for the Huskers at Memorial Stadium (whenever that comes about again), explore the store that will outfit you in style. Garrison offers her top tips on this friendly local tour. With her advice, you’ll find more than 100 things to do -- right here at home in The Good Life state’s second-largest city.
“100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die” is Garrison’s third book. “Detour Nebraska: Historic Destinations and Natural Wonders” and “A History Lover's Guide to Lincoln” are also available through local and online retailers.
About the author
A lifelong Lincoln-area resident, Garrison has been visiting places in her hometown all of her life. She says that exploring Lincoln is still a joy for her. She and her husband, Kyle, are raising their four kids on a southeast Lincoln acreage. Gretchen is a teacher at heart and writes at odysseythroughnebraska.com. She also has written about Lincoln's people and places in other local publications.
Public book signing Sept. 25
Garrison is scheduled for a free public book signing Friday, Sept. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Francie & Finch, 130 S. 13th St. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is advisable to check with the bookstore at 402-781-0459 for confirmation a few days ahead.
