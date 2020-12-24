Lincoln musician turns song into brightly illustrated children's book

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the lyrics read, “I can’t believe my eyeballs, I can’t believe my ears,” they’re placed over a Christmas tree covered in 14 bloodshot eyes as ornaments.

The words, "but all the proof will be on the roof,” are paired with a reindeer track under a magnifying glass.

And the pinching devices that appear each time the hook line rolls around include lobster claws, a wrench and a mom’s fingers on a boy’s cheeks.

The characters — Santa, reindeer, kids and bugs — have Steadman-like exaggerations that can read as pain, fear, anticipation or exaltation, and they’re created in a brightly colored expressionist style that hints at Klee.

“Pinch Me It’s Christmas” was about 10 months in the making, with most of the illustrations done in a late-summer flurry.

“I started last year just before Christmas,” Iwanski said. “I’d do a page or two here and there. Then I asked A.F. if Hecate would publish it. When he said, 'Yes, we’ll publish anything you want to do,’ that gave me the incentive to whip this one out.”

While whipping out the images, Iwanski made a discovery that required a change to the song. It wasn’t lyrical content — the song was always G-rated.