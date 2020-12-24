Lincoln musician turns song into brightly illustrated children's book

Just over seven years ago, Jefferson Dylan Iwanski wrote “Pinch Me It’s Christmas” for his band Magma Melodier.
The Lincoln band recorded the folk-rock song with Iwanski’s lyrics about a child nervously anticipating the arrival of Santa Claus for a 2013 Sower Records compilation and has played it live a few times around the holidays.
Now, “Pinch Me It’s Christmas” has taken on a new, far different life — as the text of a children’s book, written and illustrated by Iwanski.
“It was kind of an idea I had ever since I wrote the song,” Iwanski said. “I’m getting too old to go out and play in bars. I spent the first part of my life as a frustrated musician and songwriter; I’m going to spend the last part as a frustrated illustrator.”
“Pinch Me It’s Christmas” is published by Hecate Publishing, a New York source of illustrated and art books. “They kind of specialize in hard-to-classify things,” Iwanski said. “That’s OK with me. I don’t mind being hard to classify.”
Iwanski’s Hecate connection didn’t come through music or by a submission of his work. The publisher found him.
“Iwanski is an artist I had been following on Instagram around the time (writer) Ken Crist sent me a spot-on book of children’s poetry which called for an illustrator,” Hecate’s A.F. Knott wrote on the company’s blog. “Jeff was approached, said sure, and from the get-go, the two were Starsky and Hutch.”
Accepting the illustration offer was a no-brainer for Iwanski.
“I can draw monsters, I can draw boogers, fun things to draw,” he said. “We really worked well together. They were fun to do, they came out great.”
On the blog, Knott labels Iwanski as “one of the truly original living American illustrator-cartoonists, a category arbitrarily assigned as he’s so difficult to pin down. He delivers the ball like Dan Quisenberry, the submarine-style MLB baseball pitcher of the ’80s, not caring how the windup looks, all his images ending up in the strike zone.”
Those images, Knott said, evoke the work of Mad magazine cartoonist Don Martin or Ralph Steadman, who famously illustrated the books and magazine articles of Hunter S. Thompson, and German expressionist painter Paul Klee.
Iwanski, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, embraces those influences and comparisons, adding one more element to the mix.
“I worked in screen printing for many years,” he said. “I was a screen-print artist. And along the way, I’ve been into art like that, Steadman, Mad magazine and underground comics. I think that’s what connected me with A.F. He grew up in New York and he was a Mad magazine guy.”
A classic Mad approach carries the book.
When the lyrics read, “I can’t believe my eyeballs, I can’t believe my ears,” they’re placed over a Christmas tree covered in 14 bloodshot eyes as ornaments.
The words, "but all the proof will be on the roof,” are paired with a reindeer track under a magnifying glass.
And the pinching devices that appear each time the hook line rolls around include lobster claws, a wrench and a mom’s fingers on a boy’s cheeks.
The characters — Santa, reindeer, kids and bugs — have Steadman-like exaggerations that can read as pain, fear, anticipation or exaltation, and they’re created in a brightly colored expressionist style that hints at Klee.
“Pinch Me It’s Christmas” was about 10 months in the making, with most of the illustrations done in a late-summer flurry.
“I started last year just before Christmas,” Iwanski said. “I’d do a page or two here and there. Then I asked A.F. if Hecate would publish it. When he said, 'Yes, we’ll publish anything you want to do,’ that gave me the incentive to whip this one out.”
While whipping out the images, Iwanski made a discovery that required a change to the song. It wasn’t lyrical content — the song was always G-rated.
“I got to the point where, when I was going through the song and the lyrics, I realized, ‘I’m not going to have enough for a book,’" he said. “So I made up a couple more verses. I’ve actually not sung or performed the song with the words that are in the book. But I could.”
While Knott says the images are watercolor, the material Iwanski uses to make the drawings is as hard to pigeonhole as the illustrations themselves.
“They’re made with anything I can find,” he said. “A lot of it is India ink, colored ink. Anything that makes the mark I need, I’ll use. I might use a white-out pen for my whites, or watercolor or a magic marker.”
For adults, “Pinch Me It’s Christmas” is an impressive display of imaginative illustration. But the real question is how has the book gone over with its target audience.
“I have many nieces and nephews, but this one’s so new I haven’t even given them one of the books I got for friends and family,” Iwanski said. “So I haven’t gotten much feedback. But the other two, they loved (it)."
“Pinch Me It’s Christmas” is so hot off the presses that the book isn’t yet in stores. It is, however, available at Amazon.
“The beauty of a Christmas book is that, hopefully, it’ll be around for next year, the next year and the year after that,” he said.
L. Kent Wolgamott: Warner's simultaneous streaming plan shows movie business forever changed by pandemic
TOP PHOTOS FROM DECEMBER:
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott