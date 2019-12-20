Lincoln libraries to host 2020 Winter Reading Challenge
Lincoln libraries to host 2020 Winter Reading Challenge

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to compete in a national reading challenge in January for $50,000 in prizes.

The third annual Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Penguin Random House, challenges Lincoln readers of all ages to read at least 4 million minutes by Jan. 31. Top-performing libraries will earn the Golden Penguin and Random House awards, author visits and new books.

Participants can earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading to enter a Beanstack online drawing for prize packages. Additional prizes will be awarded via random drawings for those who complete 10 hours of reading in January:

• Nintendo Switch: ages 0 through 11;

• Xbox One S: ages 12 through 18; and

• Two Kindle Fire HDs: ages 19 and older.

To enroll, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or your branch library. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at the branches. To qualify for the challenge and be eligible for prizes, reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31.

Beanstack is a specialized service for libraries and their patrons that offers personalized book recommendations and specific tools for learning. To find out more about the service, visit beanstack.org.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

