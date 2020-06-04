Lincoln libraries find books about race and diversity to be increasingly popular

Lincoln City Libraries are hoping residents continue to use their downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to read, recently promoting educational books about race and the continuation of the summer reading program.
Their drive-thru book service allows library cardholders to place books on hold and pick them up without entering the library. After books are returned, they are set aside for 72 hours to make sure any coronavirus pathogens are neutralized, Director Pat Leach said.
“We’ve had a lot of customers express gratitude for this pickup service,” Leach said. “We know it’s important for our reading community to have access, plus people have had more time on their hands.”
Many are using the drive-thru service to self-educate about race and diversity as protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have swept the nation.
Earlier this week, city libraries posted a list of 12 available books on Facebook, including “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander.
“White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo has the highest number of holds, at 235 physical or online copies requested, Leach said.
“We are finding that reading and seeking out education is a response, and we are committed to providing those learning materials,” Leach said. “Ninety-five percent of the holds on these books have been on or after May 25 (the day Floyd was killed by police).”
The libraries are changing to reflect American diversity and public interest as they see an increase in titles that have to do with racism and protesting, Leach said. The list of the top 100 novels for youths is also updated to provide a wider range of authors, content and viewpoints, Leach said.
About 3,000 people have also chosen to participate in the summer reading program.
Curbside pickup and the reading software Beanstack allows kids, teens and adults to participate in the program from home this year, supervisor Vicki Wood said. Readers can earn rewards by completing activities and logging their reading time.
“The program is really important, especially this year during the pandemic, because kids suffer the summer slide with a decrease in reading and math scores,” Wood said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
