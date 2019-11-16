Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will offer free ice skating coupons for a limited time this winter.
From Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, readers who attend a Library Learning Time or check out a book from any library branch will receive a coupon to attend an ice skating session at the Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St.
The Library Learning Times schedule is available at lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes. No Library Learning Times are scheduled in December.
Coupons are available for all ages and are good during any of the public skate sessions through Jan. 31. The schedule is available at breslowhockeycenter.com. Skate rental is not included, and the coupon is limited to one per person for the month.
For more information about LCL and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.