Lincoln author Mary Pipher pens memoir reflecting on life, radiance

Mary Pipher didn’t think she’d write another book.

After 10 publications — including the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Reviving Ophelia” — she wasn’t sure she had anything else to say. She was ready to end on a high note with “Women Rowing North.” That was in 2019.

But 2020 came, and Pipher lost the little bits of sunshine she’d grown accustomed to: celebrating holidays with family, embracing friends and dancing at concerts. Her world became overcast. She found herself coping with her struggles through stray sunbeams, much like she did as a young girl who starved in a dark trailer while longing for her mother.

Pipher remembered the importance of searching for the light and standing in it.

Her newest book, ”A Life in Light,” is about Pipher’s pursuit of those flashes of joy, starting as a child in a troubled family and leading up to her post-pandemic days.

“I am fascinated by every kind of light — sunrise and sunset, light sparkling in fountains, light in the sky, and the light of celestial bodies,” Pipher writes. “A prism anywhere makes my heart sing.”

Brightness is many things to the psychologist and former therapist. Weekends at the lake, long chats with girlfriends, and reading page-turning classics. It’s pool days and Midwest sunsets. Most importantly, light symbolizes resilience; bliss after a storm.

Pipher’s story is for anyone seeking coping mechanisms to scoot them past the rougher periods of life and ground them in luminance. As she writes her way through her own linear timeline, she highlights the lessons she gleaned along the way. She introduces readers to the people who “loved her into existence.”

She said her life is much like everyone else’s. Seldom few are happy mostly all their lives, and some are never able to escape misery. But most, she said, lie in the “mushy middle,” experiencing waves of joy and pain. Pipher said she’s there with them, hovering in-between.

She believes the world could benefit from her stories as it walks through a period of darkness with sickness, social isolation and war.

“If there's anything in the book that helps people find light in their own hearts and in their own lives, it can be useful,” she said. “That's my fervent hope for the book.”

The best-selling author spends several chapters reliving her tumultuous past, from the year away from her mother to being raised by a father who drank heavily. She recalls her time as a single mother, trying to finish her Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and make a better life for herself. Even still, she experienced happiness sprinkled throughout the mess.

One of her deepest forms of joy was spending time with true friends, something she relishes to this day.

Pipher’s biggest fragment of wisdom for young girls today is to do what she did as an adolescent — find a group of women who’ll walk through the difficulties of life with you.

“Women tend to do a lot of caretaking all their lives; they're primed to be caretakers,” she said. “So when I'm with my women friends, I try to take care of them, but it's very mutual. They're taking care of me too. It's just a wonderful thing to have women friends.”

The book, which releases Sunday, reads like advice to an old friend told through experiences. She hopes her books will help and heal, much like therapy.

“There's a lot of things that we don't really talk about anymore because it makes us all so anxious and sad. But they don't go away,” she said. “You really need to be skillful in terms of building days that bring you joy and light that makes you happy so you can cope with darker-centered emotions.”

Pipher has had much to celebrate in her 74 years. Her adult children, grandchildren, husband, and cat Chessie have been shining rays in her life, as have her lifelong friends.

She shares the joy and challenges of becoming a well-recognized author who spent years giving talks across the country, sharing anthropological wisdom with others as her stories topped book lists.

She gives colorful snippets of watching her children collect leaves and catch fireflies.

But the brightest embers come from “blowing on the coals of her own heart,” she said.

Pipher penned her work in the dark — one of the bleakest periods of the century. The book, she hoped, would be bright, maybe so luminous it would shine on others. In one of her closing statements, she wrote:

“Beauty is all around us, boundless and timeless. All we need to do is look toward the light and we will know this.”

