Lincoln author/illustrator book signing Feb. 7

Lincoln author and artist Linda Stephen will launch her origami picture book, "The Day We Went to the Park," Friday, Feb. 7 at Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.

Stephen will hold a book signing and art reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The book, written with Christine Manno, features Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln.

See the “Holmes Lake Park in Origami” art exhibit Feb. 1-29 at Francie & Finch Bookshop. One artwork took six months to create and includes more than 1,000 paper sculptures.

“The Day We Went to the Park” explores the wonder of a trip to the park. The illustrations include people of different ages, ethnicity, ability and gender.

“With lilting rhymes and colorful origami art, this cheerful book invites young readers to celebrate the squirrels, the ladybugs, the breeze and all the other joys of a delightful day at the park,” said Jacqueline Jules, author of "The Generous Fish" and "Zapato Power."

Stephen is a paper artist in Lincoln whose artworks are part of collections around the world. The 32-page book is published by Lincoln children’s book publisher Handersen Publishing and is available nationwide. See more at TheDayWeWentToThePark.com or FrancieandFinch.com.

