Lincoln author/illustrator book signing Feb. 7
View Comments

Lincoln author/illustrator book signing Feb. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Book cover
Mark Schwaninger

Lincoln author and artist Linda Stephen will launch her origami picture book, "The Day We Went to the Park," Friday, Feb. 7 at Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.

Stephen will hold a book signing and art reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The book, written with Christine Manno, features Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln.

See the “Holmes Lake Park in Origami” art exhibit Feb. 1-29 at Francie & Finch Bookshop. One artwork took six months to create and includes more than 1,000 paper sculptures.

“The Day We Went to the Park” explores the wonder of a trip to the park. The illustrations include people of different ages, ethnicity, ability and gender.

“With lilting rhymes and colorful origami art, this cheerful book invites young readers to celebrate the squirrels, the ladybugs, the breeze and all the other joys of a delightful day at the park,” said Jacqueline Jules, author of "The Generous Fish" and "Zapato Power."

Stephen is a paper artist in Lincoln whose artworks are part of collections around the world. The 32-page book is published by Lincoln children’s book publisher Handersen Publishing and is available nationwide. See more at TheDayWeWentToThePark.com or FrancieandFinch.com.

+1 
Linda Stephen

STEPHEN
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book Reviews and News

Best-sellers

  • Updated

Rankings for hardcover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected bookstores: ___ FICTION 1. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family's history rooted in Vietnam. 2. "Dog Man: Fetch-22," by Dav Pilkey (Graphix : $12.99) Petey the Cat is out of jail while Li'l ...

Review: 'Why We Can't Sleep,' by Ada Calhoun
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Why We Can't Sleep,' by Ada Calhoun

"Why We Can't Sleep" by Ada Calhoun; Grove (267 pages, $26) ___ I remember seeing it on Facebook, shared by seemingly every woman my age in fall 2017 - hundreds of thousands of times in a few days. A viral Oprah.com essay, in which writer Ada Calhoun described the "new" midlife crisis hitting Generation X. She wrote about women who were exhausted, overwhelmed, pounded by a unique combination ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News