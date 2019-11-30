Lincoln author/illustrator book signing Dec. 11

"Everybody’s Baby" is a bedtime picture book about a community of forest creatures welcoming a new baby. Bettendorf’s dreamy watercolor illustrations feature grasses blowing, fireflies, stars and wild animals of all sizes. The 32-page book is published by Lincoln children’s book publisher Handersen Publishing and is available nationwide.

“This story started as a poem and series of little paintings when we were expecting our son. I was dreaming about the world I wanted to bring my baby into,” said Bettendorf. “Storytelling shapes the future, and I hope this little book can add to the stories we tell the children in our lives about the world we are creating together where friendships thrive, love wins, and every baby knows they belong.”