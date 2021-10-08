 Skip to main content
Lincoln author and artist help create new children's book
Lincoln author and artist help create new children's book

"Lie Cheat Steal" book cover
COURTESY ART

Infusionmedia has published a new children’s book by a local author and artist.

“Lie Cheat Steal,” by former Lincoln Public Schools teacher Jeff Chartier, relates classroom stories in verse for readers in fifth and sixth grade.

The book is illustrated by Lincoln artist Patrick Bradley and follows in the footsteps of Shel Silverstein with its slightly edgy black-and-white drawings and unusual typography.

The 12 stories in the book relate classroom life from the students’ perspective and discuss real-life situations, from attention-seeking classmates to helicopter moms, with humor and authenticity. Because of the subject matter and drawings, young fifth and sixth graders who normally don’t like to read may find themselves enjoying this book because of its relatability.

The 240-page, 5.5- by 8.5-inch book is available in hardcover and paperback editions, and it can be found online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers, as well as the author’s website at jeffchartierauthor.com.

