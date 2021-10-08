 Skip to main content
Libraries to host online One Book discussion today
Libraries to host online One Book discussion today

'Hidden Valley Road' book cover

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will host an online discussion of the 2021 One Book – One Lincoln title, “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 9. The discussion link is available at lincolnlibraries.org.

“Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker explores the impact of schizophrenia on the Galvin family and shines light on the history of schizophrenia treatments. Published in 2020, “Hidden Valley Road” is a New York Times bestseller and was selected by Oprah's Book Club. It was named a top 10 book of the year by the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and Slate.

The book is available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog.

LCL will also host an online conversation with Kolker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Details on the event will be available at lincolnlibraries.org. LCL has sponsored the annual One Book – One Lincoln program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience.

For more information about LCL and One Book – One Lincoln events, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

