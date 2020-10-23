 Skip to main content
Libraries offer take-home storytime kits
Lincoln City Libraries now provide take-home reading and activity kits for Lincoln’s young readers.

Storytime-To-Go kits are for children ages 3 to 7 and contain five books, a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity.

Storytime-To-Go kits can be requested by calling a branch library or by visiting lincolnlibraries.org. Ten themes are available:

• Space;

• All about books;

• Trying new things;

• Zoo animals;

• Feasts;

• Fall animals;

• Transportation;

• Siblings;

• Rainy day; and

• Snowy day.

For more information on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

