Libraries offer take-home storytime kits

Lincoln City Libraries now provide take-home reading and activity kits for Lincoln’s young readers.
Storytime-To-Go kits are for children ages 3 to 7 and contain five books, a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity.
Storytime-To-Go kits can be requested by calling a branch library or by visiting lincolnlibraries.org. Ten themes are available:
• Space;
• All about books;
• Trying new things;
• Zoo animals;
• Feasts;
• Fall animals;
• Transportation;
• Siblings;
• Rainy day; and
• Snowy day.
For more information on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!