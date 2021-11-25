Leading Off: Lincoln writer laughs at what we call deadline pressure

On Sunday afternoon, Mike Root will sit at a table at Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso, signing copies of a novel he began writing 25 years ago and never expected to finish.
He was motivated by a deadline. Literally.
Three years ago, he received a cancer diagnosis -- in the throat. Before he was finished with his treatment, it had spread to his lungs and his brain.
"It wasn't a death sentence, but it was pretty damn close, really," said the 55-year-old Auburn native.
Not knowing how many tomorrows were left in his future -- how many Thanksgivings and holiday seasons -- caused him to develop a new lease on life, one that made it a priority not to waste another day.
"I look at everything -- Thanksgiving, too -- a lot differently now," Root said. "I’m thankful my brain still works . ... I don’t seem to have any cognitive decline. My brain still seems sharp."
He was a math whiz at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He left school to work as a contractor, his specialty was historical restoration. Along the way, he also tried his hand at standup comedy and voice acting and writing. He's a renaissance man or sorts and his wit is a quick as ever.
Still, when you can measure the rest of your life in mere days, you might choose to take advantage of every hour -- every minute. This Jack of all trades knew he needed to focus his attention on the things that mattered most to him.
His bucket list had just two entries.
'It was complicated ': A maternal love inspired Zoolarious headliner Derek Sheen to stand-up stardom
First, he wanted to spend as much time with his son Griffith, who moved back to Lincoln from California and who lives two houses down the block.
Second, he vowed to finish his novel, a first-person story about a punk-rocker charged with saving the world in "Da Vinci Code" fashion called "Tangent, Cracking the Builder’s Code."
"With this cancer diagnosis hanging over my head, it really motivated me," he said. "I wrote almost the entire novel while on chemotherapy. I would literally vomit, go and gargle with some Listerine and then go back to writing. I got it done in about three months.
"It just came flowing out of me."
His reason was simple. He wanted to leave behind a piece of himself to his family, most of whom have not yet been born.
"I wanted to leave it as a legacy for my son and also for future grandchildren that I might not ever meet," he said. "I wanted something tangible -- a book they could hold in their hands. Something they would know that their grandfather or father wrote."
Something happened as he continued his daily writing ritual, though. He began to feel better. The cancer that doctors thought would soon begin to take over every part of his body began to subside. Make no mistake, he still has the disease, which is in remission but is considered incurable. However, his life expectancy has been extended from months to years.
"I probably have four to five years -- maybe longer," he said.
That's given him incentive to start the sequel to "Tangent," while also planning for an audio-book version of the original, which he and Griffith, 28, will begin voicing in the new year.
"We’re going to do it together," said Root, who built a soundproof studio in his Near South house. "We’re going to team up. I’m going to do some of the voices and Grif is a great storyteller."
The bucket list is complete. Father and son together. Book written. And seemingly a whole lot of tomorrows left to savor.
You get the feeling they won't be wasted.
