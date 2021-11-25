Leading Off: Lincoln writer laughs at what we call deadline pressure

His bucket list had just two entries.

First, he wanted to spend as much time with his son Griffith, who moved back to Lincoln from California and who lives two houses down the block.

Second, he vowed to finish his novel, a first-person story about a punk-rocker charged with saving the world in "Da Vinci Code" fashion called "Tangent, Cracking the Builder’s Code."

"With this cancer diagnosis hanging over my head, it really motivated me," he said. "I wrote almost the entire novel while on chemotherapy. I would literally vomit, go and gargle with some Listerine and then go back to writing. I got it done in about three months.

"It just came flowing out of me."

His reason was simple. He wanted to leave behind a piece of himself to his family, most of whom have not yet been born.

"I wanted to leave it as a legacy for my son and also for future grandchildren that I might not ever meet," he said. "I wanted something tangible -- a book they could hold in their hands. Something they would know that their grandfather or father wrote."