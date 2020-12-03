L. Kent Wolgamott: 'Step It Up & Go' provides entertaining, enlightening look at North Carolina music

It also includes a trip to Winston-Salem’s block-long 5 Royales Drive, a street named in 1991 for the 1950’s R&B group that Menconi says deserves recognition for inventing soul music -- at least as much as Ray Charles receives.

And there’s a trip to Clayton, where Menconi got to hang out with Watson, the blind flatpicking guitarist who, in Menconi’s words, “seemed as if he was channeling the music from elsewhere, drawing it from a river that only his unseeing eyes could locate.”

Watson, who rose to acclaim in the 1960s, was still going strong when Menconi arrived in North Carolina three decades later.

That arrival put the writer in just the right spot to authoritatively write of Chapel Hill’s brief stint as the “next Seattle.” He also recounts the tale of Raleigh’s days as one of the hotbeds of “Y’alternative,” that mix of country, folk and rock that’s now called Americana. He also follows the Avetts, the group I called “America’s best roots music band" after a nearly three-hour Pinewood Bowl show last year.

As for beach music and the “shag,” a dance style, well, that was white kids dancing to “race music” on jukeboxes back in the '40s and '50s before bands, Black and white, started playing it at oceanside clubs.