It's all about the song -- two books provide sonwriters' takes on and oral histories of pop songs

In popular music, it’s all about the song.

That’s the point of a pair of books — perfect last minute Christmas gifts for music lovers — that take divergent but illuminating looks at songs, some dating back to the earliest years of recorded music, the most recent from 1996.

That date was a deliberate choice by Marc Myers, who writes a regular Wall Street Journal feature called “Anatomy of a Song” in which he looks at the making of a single song through the recollections of its writers, singers, players or producers.

Those columns have been compiled into a second volume “Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul,” which like its 2016 predecessor that looked at 45 songs is highly, entertainingly readable.

And even if you think you know everything about how Deep Purple wrote “Smoke on the Water” about their experiences trying to make a record in Montreux, Switzerland, Myrers, Richie Blackmore, Ian Gilian and other band members prove that you don’t.

Arranged chronologically, starting with Dionne Warwick’s “Walk On By” from 1964 and ending with Sheryl Crow’s 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy,” Myers presents takes on a songs that weren’t necessarily chart-topping smashes but, like The Band’s “The Weight” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” are well-known classics.

Those songs include Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising,” The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” The Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around,” Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” Blondie’s “Rapture,” Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman,” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.”

Beyond the look at how the songs were made, some of the entries provide some history of the artist or genre or some particularly wacky information. My favorite of those — Arthur Brown of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown wore a pie plate full of “petrol” on his head, setting it aflame when it came to do “Fire,” the song profiled in the book. That’s just insane.

More idiosyncratic, as if anything else could be expected, is Bob Dylan’s “The Philosophy of Modern Song”

Looking at 66 songs, dating back to Stephen Foster’s “Nelly Was A Lady” as sung by Alvin Youngblood Hart, the short entries find Dylan sometimes recounting the lyrical story of a song, sometimes looking at its musical composition and, in pieces like those for The Fugs, “CIA Man” and Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”

Like Dylan’s musical output, the entries in “The Philosophy of Modern Song” are, shall we say, uneven, some like his single paragraph take on Little Richard’s “Long Tall Sally” are short, simple views of the song that don’t really add much to its understanding, others provide insight that could only come from a songwriter and, at their most interesting, serve as a springboard for excursions into his own philosophy of everything from divorce to war to movies and Esperanto.

Not surprisingly, many of the entries are from the 1950s, when young Robert Zimmerman was exposed to rock ‘n’ roll in Hibbing, Minnesota. And, they show, he’s still enamored with the music of Elvis Presley, Little Richard and Ricky Nelson, writing “This is the sound that made America great” about Sonny Burgess' raw Sun Records 1957/58 rockabilly “Feel So Good.”

Some of those essays and Dylan’s language could be seen as politically incorrect, and he’s been criticized because just a handful of the songs are by women.

On the former, it’s important to remember that Dylan has always been a trickster, taking on personas and positions that may or may not reflect what, if anything, he truly believes — although I suspect his dismissal of protest songs in his essay on The Temptations “Ball of Confusion” is beyond sincere.

As for the latter, I’m sure that should he care to do so, he could come up with another set of songs that were nearly all done by women and provide the same kind of takes on them.

It’s no secret that I’m a huge Dylan fan. I loved reading “The Philosophy of Modern Song” and I’m sure I’ll repeatedly be revisiting some of the songs and his writing about them.

Here’s a pro tip for reading either of the books.

Go to Spotify and other streaming services and find the playlists that link all the songs from each book in order (or search them out one by one — there’s no way anyone has all the songs, especially those from Dylan, on CD or vinyl.

Then play the song before or while you’re reading its entry — you’ll really get what they’re talking about, be it the songwriters and singers, or Dylan, who often retells the story from the lyrics in his look at a song.

