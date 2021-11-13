How a 101-year-old linked to Willa Cather helped alter a small town’s future

The Cather Foundation is still run by women. Many say that Turner changed their lives and careers.

Ashley Olson has worked at the Cather Foundation for 13 years, and run it since 2014. She credits Turner with inspiring her to “develop some of the characteristics that made her such a special person: her confidence, resiliency, and conviction. She managed to spur action in a way that seemed effortless.”

Turner’s example continues to spur action.

The Cather Foundation restored the Red Cloud Opera House in 2003. It restored the Moon Block — a city block of the historic Main Street — turning it into a National Willa Cather headquarters with a museum, archive, bookstore and three refurbished storefronts.

Turner’s influence extends to even younger generations of women.

MaKenna Karr, an eighth grader from Turner’s hometown of Bladen, invited Turner to Silver Lake Elementary School for a 2019 panel discussion. The event developed from Karr’s summer 4-H project about her love of Willa Cather.

Karr, 11 at the time, and Turner, then 99, became another set of unlikely friends. Turner even declared that Karr was, “a little Willa Cather right here in Bladen.”