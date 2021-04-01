'Hollywood Eden' vividly captures early 60s Los Angeles music culture

Jan Berry met Dean Ormsby Torrence at University High School in west Los Angeles. Nancy Sinatra was on the school’s dress code committee. Drummer Sandy Nelson was in the class of 1958, as was future Beach Boy Bruce Johnston. So too was the creepy Kim Fowley, who made his mark by haunting the L.A. music scene for decades.

And the real life Gidget -- Kathy Kohner -- was around as well.

Those kids, who went from classroom to pop stardom in the early ‘60s, are central figures in “Hollywood Eden,” Joel Selvin’s new book -- out Tuesday -- that connects the dots of musicians, producers and industry types who popularized the Southern California sun-and-surf culture and helped turn Los Angeles into the center of the music business.

Entertaining and informative, Selvin’s book brings together bunches of Hollywood stories, like Phil Spector assembling a group of session musicians -- Glen Campbell, Leon Russell, Carol Kaye, Hal Blaine -- which was later dubbed by Blaine as “The Wrecking Crew.”

He also tells the story of Brian Wilson and the creation of “Good Vibrations,” of Berry’s car crash that nearly ended his life, and of Sinatra’s recording of “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”