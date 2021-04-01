'Hollywood Eden' vividly captures early 60s Los Angeles music culture

Jan Berry met Dean Ormsby Torrence at University High School in west Los Angeles. Nancy Sinatra was on the school’s dress code committee. Drummer Sandy Nelson was in the class of 1958, as was future Beach Boy Bruce Johnston. So too was the creepy Kim Fowley, who made his mark by haunting the L.A. music scene for decades.
And the real life Gidget -- Kathy Kohner -- was around as well.
Those kids, who went from classroom to pop stardom in the early ‘60s, are central figures in “Hollywood Eden,” Joel Selvin’s new book -- out Tuesday -- that connects the dots of musicians, producers and industry types who popularized the Southern California sun-and-surf culture and helped turn Los Angeles into the center of the music business.
Entertaining and informative, Selvin’s book brings together bunches of Hollywood stories, like Phil Spector assembling a group of session musicians -- Glen Campbell, Leon Russell, Carol Kaye, Hal Blaine -- which was later dubbed by Blaine as “The Wrecking Crew.”
He also tells the story of Brian Wilson and the creation of “Good Vibrations,” of Berry’s car crash that nearly ended his life, and of Sinatra’s recording of “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”
Tales of the Mamas and the Papas and producer Lou Adler rub up next to those of Fowley, who tried to scam his way into every corner of the biz as the L.A. music scene evolved, lost its sun-splashed innocence and grew to corporate heights.
Capitol Records was the only major label there in the early ‘60s. By the book’s end, Dick Clark had moved his productions to Los Angeles, Warner Bros. Records had begun its ascendance and the University High crew, with a few exceptions, faded away.
Selvin’s story-by-story, sociological approach makes “Hollywood Eden” an absorbing read, looking at the culture of the privileged kids from University High -- where Frank Sinatra played daughter Nancy’s prom -- as it infiltrates the music scene.
The Uni High survivors -- and their contemporaries like Adler, Michelle Phillips and Wilson -- are now around 80 years old. So Selvin has made another contribution to pop music history in capturing their stories and that of a bygone era that continues to have some influence on music 60 years later.
