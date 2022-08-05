 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HALLELUJAH

From obscrity to global anthem, docuentary tells the story of "Hallelujah" and its writer Leonard Cohen

There is no song with a story quite like that of “Hallelujah.” Leonard Cohen’s beautiful, enigmatic 1984 composition that, over the course of a couple decades, rose from obscurity to global anthem, recorded by dozens of artists and sung and played at weddings, funerals, on TV singing contests and incorporated into movies and TV shows

Two songs - Simon & Garfunkel’s ”Bridge Over Troubled Waters” and John Leenon’s “Imagine” - have occupied the position of now held by the emotionally resonant, beautifully melodic “Hallelujah.” But there is one important difference between them and “Hallelujah.”

“Anybody who sings ‘Imagine,’ you can’t get John Lennon out of your head,” said Alan Light. “There’s no other song in that rarified position that took decades to achieve that status. As a result of that, there’s no one version that is identified with the song. It is there because of its flexibility, malleability.”

Light would know. He wrote the book on the song “The Holy or the Broken – Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, and the Unlikely Ascent of Hallelujah”

“In 2010, I believe, I was sitting in Yom Kippur services and the choir came out with this song ‘Hallelujah,'” Light said by phone from New York. “You could just feel the emotion, the electricity in the room. This was right after k.d. lang sang it at the Winter Olympics, after Justin Timberlake did it on the Haitian relief concert. I just kind of had that thought, ‘How did we get here? Why is this song being done on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar?”

That investigation led Light to fill out the story of the rise of Cohen’s song, which was on an album that Columbia Records refused to release. Then came versions by John Cale of Velvet Underground fame and its breakthrough recording by Jeff Buckley.

Each of those covers and the dozens that have followed from -- among many, Willie Nelson, U2’s Bono, Regina Spektor, Michael McDonald and Eric Church -- is different lyrically, with verses being included or removed as in the editing of Buckley’s version for its use in the movie “Shrek” and in arrangement.

“The process of Leonard writing it and sort of immediately doing it differently, then John Cale doing the edit that became the version that Jeff Buckley did, it’s already become writer to editor to interpreter,” Light said.

“The amazing thing about the song is, people say it’s obscure, hard to understand, so people can get what they want from the song," he said. "It might be sacred, or about relationships or passing through heartbreak. It might be sad, it might be uplifting. It fits into each of those moments. It speaks to people in all these different ways. There isn’t a right or a wrong version. Once it’s out, people can do what they want.”

The unique journey of "Hallelujah" has now been told on film in "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song," a documentary based on Light's book on which he served as consulting producer.

“I’m really happy with it,” Light said of the film. “For me, I didn’t want to write a Leonard biography. My friend Sylvie Simmons was writing one. I kind of did the barebones of Leonard’s life story to set up ‘Hallelujah’ and all this stuff that happened with it.

“For them to make a movie, it was much more the story of Leonard’s life told through the song. The focal point is where the song is within the story of his life. I absolutely get that as the way to make a movie.”

That approach also allowed directors Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine to turn their film into something of a Cohen biography – which, Light said, neither Cohen, who died in 2016 or his estate would have approved or cooperated with.

Instead, the filmmakers were given access to archival and performance footage from his 2008-10 world tour and the notebooks containing Cohen’s lyrics for the song that he labored over for years, writing and editing dozens of verses.

“It’s part of the myth,” Light said. “Then you see the notebooks and it’s not even a question of verses. There are lines, fragments. You see how he’s piecing this together, you get to see it in writing in his own hand.”

As in the book, the film carries “Hallelujah”  from Cohen's original to the stripped down, piano version done by Cale, and its discovery by Buckley, whose cover became the most acclaimed take on the song and was incorporated to “Shrek,” giving its popular breakthrough.

As it tells the story of “Hallelujah” becoming a movie and  the centerpiece of Cohen’s “victory lap” tour, when the '70s something singer was forced back on the road after his manager stole millions from him. "Hallelujah" marshals testimony from the likes of Brandi Carlisle, Rufus Wainwright, whos version of the song is on the “Shrek” soundtrack, and Church.

The latter was brought to the filmmakers by Light.

Working on the movie "gave me an excuse to keep paying attention to new versions,” he said. “More people were doing it in more places around the world. Eric Church, in particular, I knew he was using Buckley’s recording has his walk-on music. Then he did it at Red Rocks. I’d worked with him and he’d told me he read the book. So I figured he’d want to talk to the filmmakers. … I think he places the song in a different artistic genre.”

“Hallelujah” had its film and TV placement peak in the 2000s and its singing competition zenith in the 2010s. But the song remains ubiquitous, nearly 40 years after Cohen’s version was recorded and nearly forgotten.

"I walked into the subway yesterday to go to the studio and somebody was singing ‘Hallelujah’ when I was walking down the stairs,” said Light, who’s a host on the Sirius/XM Radio music talk show “Feedback.” “It’s still there. As Paul Simon told me when I was doing the book, ‘Hallelujah’ kind of came along and replaced ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water.’

“Something will come along at some point. “But we haven’t seen it yet. It continues to be the song that people turn to in big moments, like the (President Joe Biden’s) inauguration, and in people’s own lives."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Grade: A

Directors: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

With: Leonard Cohen, John Cale, Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church

Rated: PG-13 (for brief strong language, some sexual content)

Running Time: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: This superbly crafted documentary tells the story of the iconic song "Hallelujah," which went from ignored obscurity to global anthem through the life of its writer, Leonard Cohen.

