'Dear Edward' is 2020 One Book-One Lincoln selection

Lincoln City Libraries on Monday announced that "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano is the book selected for its 2020 One Book-One Lincoln Community Reading Program.

The book is about a 12-year-old survivor of a plane crash struggling to find a place for himself in a world without his family. "Dear Edward" was named one of the best books of the year by the New York Times Book Review, winner of the Ridenhour Book Prize, Silver Winner of the California Book Award and a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize.

The book is available from city libraries in print, large type, compact disc and as downloadable audio and eBook formats.

The runners up for the 2020 program were "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" by John Carreyrou and "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett. The book selection process began in February when an 18-member selection team of community readers narrowed 259 nominations down to the top three.

Library staff is available for virtual book discussions, which can be scheduled by contacting Librarian Caitlin Lombardo at 402-441-8575. Additional online events are being planned, including a virtual visit by the author on Nov.15.